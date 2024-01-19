Taiwan averts Lunar New Year high-speed rail strike

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The threat of a strike at the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) during the Lunar New Year has been averted, reports said Friday (Jan. 19).

A second round of talks between the company and the labor union of its employees signed an agreement Friday, per the Liberty Times. The 2023 year-end bonus has been increased from 2.3 months of wages to 3.8 months, with a special performance bonus averaging 2.2 months of salaries.

The year-end bonus, to be paid out later this month, followed an NT$12,000 (US$382) “operational encouragement bonus” already distributed to employees. The union at first objected to the original size of the year-end bonus, reasoning that according to the company’s revenue and profits, it should pay out four months of wages.

A first round of discussions already moved in the right direction, according to union representatives, with a second round on Friday agreeing to a proposal submitted by the company board. When all bonuses were added up under the new formula, employees would receive an extra six months of wages, according to union leaders.

During at least six holidays when traffic was heavy, staff could also receive NT$500 extra per day per person. The union said it wanted to continue discussions with management to regularize the bonus system.

While a strike at THSRC was averted, travelers still faced a walkout by the pilots at EVA Air during the Feb. 8-14 Lunar New Year holidays. The result of a strike ballot will be announced on Jan. 22. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said it was doing its best to resolve the conflict.