Europe Auto Electric Power Controlling (EPS) Market Uncovering Promising Growth Opportunities

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Auto Electric Power Controlling (EPS) Market Research are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, TE Connectivity and among other key market players.

Market Growth Projection:

The Europe Auto Electric Power Controlling (EPS) Market is poised to achieve a growth rate exceeding 6% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

The integration of various steering sensors in Electric Power Steering (EPS) systems offers additional safety benefits to drivers. Stringent fuel efficiency standards and safety initiatives by national and international associations drive the development of advanced steering systems.

EPS systems, being environmentally friendly, contribute to fuel savings due to the absence of continuously running belt-driven hydraulic or manual pumps. These systems have demonstrated fuel savings of up to 0.4 liters per 100 kilometers and a reduction in CO2 emissions by up to 7 g/km.

Major automakers, including Ford with its Adaptive Steering system, have embraced EPS technologies. Adaptive steering employs a precision-controlled actuator within the steering wheel, enhancing vehicle agility without altering the traditional steering system.

Commercial vehicles such as buses and trucks, distinct from passenger cars, require higher power for steering assistance, making EPS a vital solution for these vehicles given their heavier loads and more consistent use.

Key Market Trends:

Sensors Driving Rapid Market Growth: The transition from traditional power steering to electric power steering involves replacing hydraulic components with digital sensors and motors. Sensors, particularly power sensors, play a critical role in EPS systems by collecting steering input and road resistance feedback.

Recent advancements in EPS sensors include Hella’s steering angle sensor, Power and Angle Sensor (TAS), which utilizes contactless inductive position sensor (CIPOSA) technology. Additionally, Infineon Technologies AG launched a linear Hall sensor (XENSIV TLE4999I3) known for its functional safety features.

The stringent regulatory landscape related to fuel efficiency and safety acts as a driving force for the development of advanced steering systems that extensively incorporate steering sensors. Germany’s Significant Market Share: In 2019, new-vehicle registrations in the European Union increased by 1.2%, surpassing 15.3 million units. Germany is a prominent contributor to this surge, benefiting from changes in CO2-based taxation and a shift towards reward-malus systems.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the European auto industry, Germany has maintained a strong position. The country, home to major automakers like Volkswagen, faced production disruptions in April 2020 but saw a rebound in May.

Competitive Landscape:

The European auto steering sensor market exhibits a moderately consolidated landscape. Key players include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and TE Connectivity. Collaboration and partnerships between companies, such as the alliance between NSK Ltd. and Volkswagen AG, are pivotal for market dominance and gaining a competitive edge. In 2019, NSK Ltd. and Volkswagen AG entered into a strategic collaboration agreement, aiming for joint development cooperation in their respective steering divisions.

