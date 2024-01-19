Spain Commercial Real Estate Market Anticipating Significant Expansion in the Coming Years

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Spain Commercial Real Estate Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Obtain a comprehensive report that includes a complete TOC and more than 200 tables, figures, and charts.

According to “our most recent research report on the Global Market is experiencing significant global growth. The research includes a prognosis for the year up to 2032 as well as an exhaustive analysis of the market’s current dimensions, developing trends, market share, and economic assessment.”

Key Companies Covered in the Spain Commercial Real Estate Market Research are Merlin Properties, Vía Célere, Kronos Investment Group, Klépierre and among other key market players.

Market Growth Outlook:

The commercial housing market in Spain is poised to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 9% during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers:

Spain, being one of the larger Western European nations with a population of nearly 46 million, is expected to witness a population growth of around 1.2% in the coming years. This demographic expansion is likely to fuel the demand for commercial floor spaces in the country.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the economic conditions of Spanish households and businesses in the commercial sector were generally stronger than in previous years. Moreover, the construction of new properties was in line with demographic trends. Despite the pandemic’s impact on the work market and construction activities, there has been a relatively rapid resumption of construction activities as restrictions were lifted.

However, the economic aftermath of the pandemic may affect the work market, and the commencement of new construction projects is expected to slow down significantly due to climatic uncertainties.

Key Market Trends:

Office Space Take-up and Demand in Spain: Q4 2020 concluded with a gross take-up volume of approximately 85,500 square meters of office space. Notably, no mega-deals (greater than or equal to 10,000 sq. m.) were recorded during the first three quarters. The year 2020 saw a steady growth in office space take-up since Q2, except for the four deals exceeding 10,000 sq. m. between January and September 2020.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the full repercussions are yet to be realized. Experts anticipate a severe impact on businesses, potentially leading to reduced demand for office space and higher vacancy rates than in a normal economic environment. Decline in Office Space Rents in Spain: The average market rent, calculated from commercial building deals, declined by 2.4% compared to 2019, ending at USD 21.04 per sq. m./month at the close of 2020. The decrease in demand and increased supply contributed to specific declines in rental values.

The highest rental level, at USD 47.15 per sq. m./month, recorded a 3% decline compared to the peak value in 2019. Prime Central Business District rent stood at USD 40.67 per sq. m./month, while prime outside the M-30 reached USD 21.22 per sq. m./month.

Overall, rental values registered a 3% year-on-year decline, reflecting the impact of market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape:

The commercial real estate market in Spain exhibits a fragmented nature, featuring both local and international players. Key participants in the sector include Merlin Properties, Vía Célere, Kronos Investment Group, and Klépierre. The country is also witnessing an influx of international investors from the US, France, and Germany as its economy rebounds.

Market Key Highlights

Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024- 2032)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will the worldwide Spain Commercial Real Estate market look like in 2032, and what growth rate is anticipated?

What challenges must be overcome for the Spain Commercial Real Estate market to experience continuous growth?

What key conclusions emerged from a five-forces examination of the global market?

Who are the key participants in the worldwide market, and what are their winning strategies?

What manufacturing tools and raw materials, as well as what production technique, are utilized to produce Spain Commercial Real Estate?

