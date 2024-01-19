Canada Agricultural Equipment Market Top Industries Set to Dominate by 2032 An Overview

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Canada Agricultural Equipment Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Key Companies Covered in the Canada Agricultural Equipment Market Research are Deere and Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial NV, Kubota Corporation and among other key market players.

Market Projection:

The Canadian agricultural equipment market is anticipated to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period spanning from 2021 to 2026.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic initially introduced uncertainty in farm income and agricultural equipment purchases. However, despite the economic challenges in the first half of 2020, total farm equipment sales increased in July 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Notably, there was a substantial rise in the sales of under-40 horsepower tractors, witnessing a 42.1% increase in July 2020 compared to July 2019. This surge might be attributed to increased home activities and yard work as people spent more time at home.

Market Drivers:

The growth of the Canadian agricultural equipment market is propelled by factors such as an increased demand for large-capacity farm equipment due to a shortage in farm labor, positive government subsidies for farm mechanization, and technological advancements leading to innovative agricultural machinery. Sales of combines and tractors, including 2WD tractors, are expected to consistently grow throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Tractors and Combines Amidst Declining Farm Labor: The imperative for sustainability in farm management has stimulated the demand for highly specialized and efficient machinery. The number of farms in Canada has been on a declining trend, with 193,492 farms in 2016 compared to 205,730 farms in 2011. Moreover, the number of farm operators decreased from 293,925 in 2011 to 271,935 in 2016. To meet the increasing demand for food crops, farmers are turning to self-propelled and tractor-mounted equipment, fostering the growth of agricultural machinery.

Automation of farming practices in Canada, driven by the economic principle that the use of automated tools, instead of manual labor, results in cost savings and better yield, is expected to drive the demand for equipment. Farm equipment sales witnessed a surge in July 2020 compared to 2019, as the economy continued to reopen after the COVID-19 lockdown, and farmers took delivery of new machinery. Technological Advancements in Agricultural Equipment: Rapid technological advancements in tractors are already revolutionizing the landscape of Canadian farming. With the increasing demand for food crops, tractors become a crucial component of efficient farming. Modern technology has been integrated into tractors, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tools for data transmission to enhance precise decision-making in cultivation.

John Deere, in collaboration with a smart control systems pioneer, developed precision targeting of specialty crops using the Smart Apply Intelligent Control System. This system, utilizing Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), is an additional kit for air-blast sprayers towed behind a John Deere tractor. The adoption of AI-based systems in combine filtering systems is another technological innovation, allowing machines to automatically self-adjust to minimize losses and improve grain quality without operator intervention.

Competitive Landscape:

The Canadian agricultural equipment market is consolidated, dominated by a few key players that command a significant market share. Major participants in the market include Deere and Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial NV, and Kubota Corporation. These key players primarily focus on Research and Development (R&D) investments to drive innovation and maintain competitive advantages in the market.

