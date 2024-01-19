Envoy to UK affirms Taiwan's sovereignty

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has never been a part of the People's Republic of China (PRC), Taiwan envoy to the U.K. Vincent Yao (姚金祥) said in a BBC interview broadcast on Wednesday (Jan. 17).

The PRC has never ruled Taiwan, Yao said. He pointed to Taiwan's distinct political system, freedom, and democracy. The Taiwanese want to maintain their way of life, which is characterized by freedom and democracy, he said, per CNA.

When asked about China's unwillingness to abandon its goal of annexing Taiwan by potentially invading it, Yao said Taiwan is making sure China recognizes the high cost of considering military action. However, Taiwan cannot achieve this goal alone and needs to collaborate with allies and partners, he said.

The representative said Taiwan is strengthening its asymmetric warfare capabilities and seeking global support after observing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As Taiwan is on the front line of resisting the expansion of authoritarian regimes, cooperation with democratic and like-minded countries, such as the U.S., Japan, and the U.K. is crucial in constructing a credible and collective deterrent force.

Commenting on participation in the U.N. system, Yao said Taiwan seeks opportunities to contribute internationally. He cited Taiwan's experience in countering misinformation and information warfare from authoritarian regimes, expressing a willingness to share this knowledge globally.

However, Taiwan lacks the necessary platforms and mechanisms, Yao said. It needs support from other democratic countries, he added.