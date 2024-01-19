Taipei 101 observatory attracted 1.29 million visitors last year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei 101 observatory saw 1.29 visitors last year.

According to statistics from the Tourism Administration, the highest number of visitors to 101 in the past reached two million, per CNA. The agency also reported the number of visitors to Taiwan exceeded 6.4 million in 2023, exceeding the original target of six million.

Taipei 101 said Taiwan is setting an official goal of 12 million international tourists this year. The new goal is expected to continue to drive the number of observatory visitors.

Taipei 101 also reported department store sales exceeded NT$22 billion (US$700 million) last year, an annual increase of 24.6%, a record high, per Anue. Taipei 101 said this was mainly due to the synergy between the shopping malls and observation decks.

It is optimistic that high-quality products, jewelry, and watches will become its main economic drivers. Taipei 101 said it will continue to renovate and introduce new international brands to give consumers more choices.