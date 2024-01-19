Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taipei 101 observatory attracted 1.29 million visitors last year

Tourism Administration says international tourists accounted for 80% of visitors

  466
By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/19 11:33
Taipei 101. (Pixabay photo)

Taipei 101. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei 101 observatory saw 1.29 visitors last year.

According to statistics from the Tourism Administration, the highest number of visitors to 101 in the past reached two million, per CNA. The agency also reported the number of visitors to Taiwan exceeded 6.4 million in 2023, exceeding the original target of six million.

Taipei 101 said Taiwan is setting an official goal of 12 million international tourists this year. The new goal is expected to continue to drive the number of observatory visitors.

Taipei 101 also reported department store sales exceeded NT$22 billion (US$700 million) last year, an annual increase of 24.6%, a record high, per Anue. Taipei 101 said this was mainly due to the synergy between the shopping malls and observation decks.

It is optimistic that high-quality products, jewelry, and watches will become its main economic drivers. Taipei 101 said it will continue to renovate and introduce new international brands to give consumers more choices.
Taipei 101
Taipei 101 Observatory
Tourism Administration
Tourism
Visitors

RELATED ARTICLES

Southeast Taiwan county expects 1,000 visitors from Singapore
Southeast Taiwan county expects 1,000 visitors from Singapore
2024/01/20 19:23
Taiwan Rail pork rib bento finds fans in Japan
Taiwan Rail pork rib bento finds fans in Japan
2024/01/06 15:19
Taiwan plans tourism service centers in India, Indonesia
Taiwan plans tourism service centers in India, Indonesia
2024/01/03 20:34
Taiwan’s National Palace Museum hopes for 3.5 million visitors in 2024
Taiwan’s National Palace Museum hopes for 3.5 million visitors in 2024
2023/12/29 19:37
A Muslim-friendly initiative at Taipei’s FamilyMart
A Muslim-friendly initiative at Taipei’s FamilyMart
2023/12/23 14:02