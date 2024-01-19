Cold wave to bring low temps across Taiwan next week, snow in mountains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Administration (CWA) predicts a cold wave will arrive in north Taiwan on Sunday (Jan. 21).

The CWA forecasts sunny and warm conditions on Friday (Jan. 19) with highs in the north and east about 25 C and 26 to 29 C in central and southern Taiwan. There is an increased chance of northern rain and clouds in other areas as a frontal system approaches at night.

On Saturday (Jan. 20), temperatures will drop in the north during the day and other areas at night. A cold wave is expected to arrive on Sunday and Monday (Jan. 22), affecting the north first, then moving south.

It is expected to be coldest next Tuesday (Jan. 23) and Wednesday (Jan. 24). Lows in the flatlands in the north and northeast could range from 7 to 9 C, 8 to 10 C in Taichung, Tainan, and Hualien, and 11 to 13 C in Kaohsiung, Pingtung, and Taitung.

The CWA said Sunday there will be localized brief rain in the north and east, scattered showers in the mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan, while other areas will see mostly cloudy conditions. On Monday and Tuesday, precipitation is likely in central Taiwan and areas north, the east, and southern mountainous areas.

The CWA predicts on Monday night and Tuesday, there is a possibility of snow in the mountainous areas of the north at elevations above 1,000 to 1,500 m. On Tuesday, it may snow in the mountainous areas of central, southern, and eastern Taiwan at elevations above 2,500 to 3,000 m, while ice could accumulate on the road in those areas.