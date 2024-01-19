US ambassador to Japan lauds Taiwan's successful presidential election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel praised Taiwan’s successful presidential election during a Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan press conference on Thursday (Jan. 18).

“Democracy had a good day in Taiwan,” Emanuel said, pointing out that over 70% of Taiwanese went to vote. Some people may say that democracy and the democratic process are deteriorating, but what happened in Taiwan “doesn’t look like a retreat,” he said.

“People in Taiwan stood up for democracy, stood up for the ability to be heard as citizens,” he said.

Commenting on Taiwan-U.S. ties, the ambassador said the U.S. remained committed to its “one China” policy. “It’s been reiterated by different administrations of both parties,” he said, referring to the three communiques, the Six Assurances, and the Taiwan Relations Act.

On regional security, Emanuel said the U.S. and Japan seek to maintain credible deterrence “to make sure that there’s no change here in the region by military force.” He added, “We think that has value.”

The ambassador’s comments come as Taiwan faces condemnation from China for electing Lai Ching-te (賴清德) president. Multiple countries congratulated Lai on his victory, which has angered Beijing.

Chinese diplomats have been quick to label these congratulatory messages as sending the wrong message to “Taiwan independence forces.” On Wednesday, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro blasted China’s response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s message to Lai.

“There should be no surprise that an agent of a Party and system of government incompatible with our way of life and who routinely spouts State-sanctioned propaganda and disinformation would go that far and that low,” Teodoro said.