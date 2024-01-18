Business Process Management Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Business Process Management Market ” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Business Process Management Market is valued approximately USD 8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Business process Management (BPM) is operation Management that improves corporate performance by maintaining, managing and optimizing organizations business processes. Business process management offers wide range of activities including design, automation, modeling, control, execution, measurement, process optimization, and others to support company’s goals. BPM is used in various end use industries such as Banking, Financial services and Insurance, IT, Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Science etc.

The optimized resource utilization through automated business processes, automated systems helps to serve customers’ dynamic requirement and streamlined communication across varied business functions in the organization are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising strategic alliances such as merger, acquisitions and product launch by market key player will create lucrative opportunities for the market. For instance, as per company’s news release in February 2020, Pegasystems launched Pega Express, a new code software development methodology integrated. Pega Epress is the combination of industry-leading case management, Business Process Management (BPM), robotic process automation, AI, mobile, and omnichannel User Experience (UX) on a unified platform. However, persistent growth in cyberattacks and security issues is the major factor restraining the growth of global Business Process Management market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pegasystems Inc.

Appian Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Software AG

Nintex

OpenText Corporation

Genpact

Newgen Software Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Business Process Management (BPM) Market Overview:

Definition: Business Process Management (BPM) is a discipline that focuses on improving business processes, increasing efficiency, and optimizing workflows within organizations. The BPM market includes software solutions, services, and methodologies that support the modeling, automation, monitoring, and improvement of business processes.

Applications: Workflow Management: BPM helps organizations streamline and automate their workflows, ensuring tasks are routed efficiently and completed in a timely manner. Business Process Automation: The automation of manual and repetitive tasks leads to increased operational efficiency and reduced errors. Digital Transformation: BPM supports digital transformation initiatives by providing a framework for optimizing and automating business processes in alignment with organizational goals.



Market Drivers: Efficiency and Cost Savings: Organizations adopt BPM to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and eliminate bottlenecks in their processes. Regulatory Compliance: Compliance requirements drive the adoption of BPM solutions as they provide mechanisms for ensuring processes adhere to regulatory standards. Digitalization Initiatives: As organizations embark on digital transformation journeys, BPM becomes a key enabler for orchestrating and automating digital processes.

Challenges: Resistance to Change: Implementing BPM often involves changes to existing processes, and resistance to these changes can be a challenge. Complexity of Implementation: Deploying BPM systems may be complex, particularly in large organizations with intricate processes and systems. Ensuring User Adoption: Successful BPM implementation requires user buy-in and effective training to ensure users understand and utilize the new processes.

Global Market Dynamics: The BPM market is global, with organizations of all sizes across various industries adopting BPM solutions. Different regions and industries may have varying levels of BPM adoption based on factors such as regulatory environments and digital maturity.

Future Trends: Low-Code/No-Code BPM: The rise of low-code and no-code BPM platforms, allowing business users to participate in process design and automation. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Integration: Integration of BPM with RPA for more comprehensive automation of both structured and unstructured tasks. Focus on Customer Experience: BPM solutions increasingly emphasize enhancing customer experience by optimizing processes related to customer interactions.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Platform

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Information Technology

Telecommunication

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Other Industries

By Business Function:

Human Resource Management

Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Sales and Marketing

Accounting and Finance

Customer Service Support

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

