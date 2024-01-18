Managed Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Future Scope, Trends 2023-2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Managed Services Market ” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Managed Services Market is valued approximately USD 207 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.1 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Managed services are the practice of outsourcing on a proactive basis certain processes and functions intended to improve operations and cut expenses. It simplifies IT operations, increases user satisfaction, and improves service quality, while reducing operating costs. Managed services’ options range from short-term post go-live assistance to long-term application operation. These services helps business enterprises to offload IT operations to third-party service providers also known as managed service providers (MSPs), allowing organizations to focus on their core business activities and strategies.

Various managed services offered by the MSPs include support and maintenance services, enterprise mobility management, monitoring services, managed contact center services, network management, database management, server management, disaster recovery, security services, managed storage, web hosting, remediation services, application hosting, and others. The growing IT and Telecom sector drives the market for managed services. Further, the penetration of digital technology into multiple sectors such healthcare, education, manufacturing has increased the reliance of these sectors on IT services. Hence increasing the demand for managed services as the companies prefer to unload the technical operations on to third parties.

Moreover, the adoption of IoT solutions which connects hardware devices, embedded software, communication services in applications such as Smart homes, smart transport and smart healthcare further fuel the market growth. However, concerns regarding the lack of expertise in advanced technologies such as cloud-based technology impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Factors such as increase in the automation in IT environments and rapid cloud adoption and continuous progress in the demand for managed services among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to create ample opportunities for managed services vendors.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

Accenture (Ireland)

Atos (France)

DXC Technology (US)

AT&T Inc. (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Cognizant US)

HCL Technologies (India)

MARKET OVERVIEW

Managed Services Market Overview:

Definition: Managed Services: Managed services refer to the practice of outsourcing certain business processes, functions, or IT operations to a third-party service provider. These providers, known as Managed Service Providers (MSPs), take on the responsibility of managing and delivering specific services to clients, often on a subscription or contractual basis.

Key Components: IT Infrastructure Management: Managed services may include the management of IT infrastructure, including servers, networks, and storage. Security Services: Managed security services involve the monitoring and protection of an organization’s IT environment against cybersecurity threats. Cloud Services: Managed services in the cloud space include the management of cloud infrastructure, applications, and services. Data Backup and Recovery: MSPs often provide data backup, disaster recovery, and business continuity services to ensure data resilience.

Applications: IT Support and Helpdesk: Managed services commonly include IT support and helpdesk services, providing technical assistance to end-users. Network Management: MSPs may manage and monitor an organization’s network infrastructure to ensure optimal performance and security. Application Management: Managed services can extend to the management of applications, including updates, patches, and performance optimization.



Market Drivers: Focus on Core Competencies: Organizations opt for managed services to free up internal resources, allowing them to focus on their core business activities. Cost Efficiency: Managed services often provide a cost-effective alternative to maintaining and managing in-house IT infrastructure and personnel. Access to Expertise: Leveraging managed services gives organizations access to specialized skills and expertise that may not be available in-house.

Challenges: Security Concerns: Entrusting a third party with the management of critical IT functions raises security concerns, and organizations must carefully vet MSPs to ensure data protection. Dependency on Service Providers: Organizations become dependent on the performance and reliability of their service providers, necessitating careful selection and ongoing monitoring. Customization and Flexibility: Balancing the need for standardized services with the need for customization and flexibility can be a challenge.

Global Market Dynamics: The Managed Services market is global, with organizations of various sizes and industries adopting managed services to address specific business needs. Regional variations may exist based on factors such as regulatory environments, industry maturity, and technology adoption.

Future Trends: Managed Security Services Growth: With the increasing threat landscape, there is a growing demand for managed security services to enhance cybersecurity postures. AI and Automation Integration: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in managed services to improve efficiency, reduce manual intervention, and enhance proactive monitoring. Edge Computing Managed Services: As edge computing gains prominence, managed services may extend to managing and optimizing edge computing infrastructure.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Types:

Managed Security Services

Managed Network Services

Managed Data Center and IT Infrastructure Services

Managed Communication and Collaboration Services

Managed Mobility Services

Managed Information Services

By Verticals:

Telecom

Information Technology (IT)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Others (transportation and Hospitality)

By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-premises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

