Video Analytics Market 2023 Research Report With Revenue, Gross Margin, And Future Prospects Till 2032

Video Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 4.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Video Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 4.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Video analytics is a computerized processing and automatic analysis of the video content generated, collected, or monitored during video surveillance. A huge volume of video data is formed through video surveillance in industries, city surveillance, and through social media and sites, and it also requires lots of space for storage. Using video analytics automates video surveillance process by bringing high-end benefits to the users with reduced cost and efficient service delivery. The Video Analytics market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario.

The Video Analytics market is primarily driven owing to surge in demand for IP-based security systems, rise in concern related to public safety & security, falling prices of video surveillance equipment along with surge in volume of unstructured video data on the global scenario. Also, with the number of surveillance cameras and the worth of video analytics are only projected to grow. As the number of video surveillance cameras shipped globally in 2006 was 10 million and it crossed over 100 million in 2016 and 130 million in 2018. Furthermore, the increasing demand for IP cameras and video surveillance and storage for the safety of the public is increasing. As the number of crimes and attacks are increasing across the world.

This propels the commercial as well as residentials sector and government to install CCTVs in most of the places for the security and safety of the population. The video analytics aids in determining the culprit of the attack. Hence fueling the market for Video analytics during the forecast period. However, high cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, adoption of the smart technology owing to the penetration of IoT and Machine Learning these video analytics have been transformed into Intelligent Video Analytics which presents the market with a lucrative growth opportunity.

Major market player included in this report are:

Axis Communications AB

Lenovo Group (Avigilon Corporation)

Cisco Systems, Inc

IBM Corporation.

Aventura Technologies Inc

Genetec Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Agent Video Intelligence Ltd

Objectvideo Labs LLC

IntuVision Inc

MARKET OVERVIEW

Video Analytics Market Overview:

Definition: Video Analytics: Video analytics involves the use of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze video content and extract meaningful insights. It goes beyond simple video surveillance and enables the automated interpretation of video data for various applications.

Key Components: Object Detection and Recognition: Identifying and recognizing objects, people, or specific patterns within video footage. Behavior Analysis: Analyzing the behavior of individuals or objects in video streams to detect anomalies or patterns. Facial Recognition: Identifying and verifying individuals based on facial features captured in video. License Plate Recognition: Automated recognition of license plates in video footage for security or traffic management purposes.

Applications: Security and Surveillance: Video analytics enhances security systems by automatically detecting and alerting on suspicious activities, intrusions, or unauthorized access. Retail Analytics: In retail, video analytics can be used for customer counting, tracking foot traffic patterns, and analyzing shopper behavior for improved store layout and product placement. Traffic Management: Video analytics is applied to monitor traffic conditions, optimize traffic flow, and detect traffic violations. Smart Cities: In smart city initiatives, video analytics aids in public safety, traffic management, and overall urban planning.



Market Drivers: Advancements in AI and Machine Learning: The growth of AI and machine learning technologies has significantly improved the accuracy and capabilities of video analytics algorithms. Increasing Demand for Security Solutions: Rising concerns about security and the need for advanced surveillance solutions drive the adoption of video analytics in various sectors. Integration with IoT: Video analytics is increasingly integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors for comprehensive data analysis.

Challenges: Privacy Concerns: The deployment of video analytics, especially in public spaces, raises privacy concerns, requiring careful consideration of ethical and legal implications. Data Storage and Bandwidth: Processing and storing large volumes of video data can strain network bandwidth and storage resources. Accuracy and False Positives: Achieving high accuracy and minimizing false positives can be challenging, especially in complex and dynamic environments.

Global Market Dynamics: The Video Analytics market is global, with applications in various industries, including security, retail, transportation, and healthcare. Regional variations may exist based on regulatory environments, security priorities, and industry-specific needs.

Future Trends: Edge Computing Integration: The integration of video analytics with edge computing for real-time analysis and reduced reliance on centralized processing. Deep Learning for Video Analytics: Continued advancements in deep learning techniques for more accurate and sophisticated video content analysis. Integration with Security Systems: Increasing integration with broader security systems, including access control and alarm systems, for comprehensive security solutions.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud

By End-User:

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

BFSI

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

