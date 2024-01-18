Logistics and Warehousing Market 2024 by Leading Key Players, Product Applications in that Region

The “Logistics and Warehousing Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Logistics and Warehousing Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The Logistics and Warehousing Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The Logistics and Warehousing Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the Logistics and Warehousing industry in the Global. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, and market size in terms of revenue generated

Its market segmentations include By End-Users, By Domestic/International, by type of Mode, By Type of Fleet, By Warehouse Space, By Business Model, By Type of Shipment, growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the Global Logistics and Warehousing Market ? is largely driven by flourishing e-commerce industry, increasing demand for express delivery, good data quality and extensive automation and the initiatives taken by the government.

UPS may be the biggest success story for big data in the logistics industry. Through data collection, analysis, and demand forecasting, the company has made massive strides in operational efficiencies and cost savings

China has been by far the top export partner, in terms of value, with export value crossing ~USD 14 Bn approx. in 2021. Exports to countries, such as South Korea and the US have also witnessed double-digit growth during 2019-21

Since 2001, Maersk has provided professionally designed professional warehousing and distribution services to satisfy the demands of this discerning client to international pharmaceutical players in Central Europe.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By mode of Freight:

International Freight accounted for major share in Global Logistics and Warehousing Market in 2022.

By type of Mode:

Driven by world-class seaports, centrally located airports, and an extensive, and modern network of roads and highways, Logistics and Warehousing infrastructure and presence of major Logistics and Warehousing services are advantages for businesses to set their operations globally.

Competitive Landscape

Global Logistics and Warehousing Market is in the growing stage, being driven by rising demand from manufacturing along with increasing Government Initiatives. The competition scenario is highly fragmented with some of the major players namely DHL, Move Logistics and Warehousing, Halls Group, NZ post, Toll Group, and FedEx. and more.

Future Outlook

Increasing infrastructural development, increasing foreign investments and booming e-commerce. The logistics industry is likely to witness entry of new players and new mergers and acquisition between the players. In addition to this, increasing investments in the manufacturing sector aiming to promote economic diversification will pave a path of growth trajectory for logistics and warehousing market globally.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

