Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council warns against traveling to China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) cautioned Taiwanese about China’s arbitrary arrests and detentions on Thursday (Jan. 18).

On Wednesday (Jan. 17), China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) said it would intensify efforts to clamp down on "subversion, espionage, and separatist struggles" related to Taiwan. It warned it would not allow any force to violate or split China's “sacred territory.”

If pro-Taiwan independence forces or external interference dared to challenge this, it would respond swiftly and forcefully, the ministry said.

MAC Spokesperson Chien Chih-hung (詹志宏) said China has become increasingly stringent in recent years, indiscriminately arresting people for more than six months, according to Liberty Times. He suggested that China's emphasis on “separatism” indicates that such actions are likely to continue.

Regarding China's claim it captured Taiwanese spies and dismantled espionage networks set up by Taiwan's intelligence agencies, Chien said the government had not received any reports of this.

He characterized China's statements as "vague" and said the government has been reminding Taiwanese citizens via its website about the risks associated with arrest and detention in China.