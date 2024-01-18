Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council warns against traveling to China

MAC says China's arbitrary arrests, detentions make travel to China risky

  4669
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/18 19:43
Taiwan pro-democracy activist Lee Ming-che with his wife at his first news conference following five years of prison in China. 

Taiwan pro-democracy activist Lee Ming-che with his wife at his first news conference following five years of prison in China.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) cautioned Taiwanese about China’s arbitrary arrests and detentions on Thursday (Jan. 18).

On Wednesday (Jan. 17), China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) said it would intensify efforts to clamp down on "subversion, espionage, and separatist struggles" related to Taiwan. It warned it would not allow any force to violate or split China's “sacred territory.”

If pro-Taiwan independence forces or external interference dared to challenge this, it would respond swiftly and forcefully, the ministry said.

MAC Spokesperson Chien Chih-hung (詹志宏) said China has become increasingly stringent in recent years, indiscriminately arresting people for more than six months, according to Liberty Times. He suggested that China's emphasis on “separatism” indicates that such actions are likely to continue.

Regarding China's claim it captured Taiwanese spies and dismantled espionage networks set up by Taiwan's intelligence agencies, Chien said the government had not received any reports of this.

He characterized China's statements as "vague" and said the government has been reminding Taiwanese citizens via its website about the risks associated with arrest and detention in China.
Mainland Affairs Council
travel
China
arrest
detention
Taiwanese

RELATED ARTICLES

Southeast Taiwan county expects 1,000 visitors from Singapore
Southeast Taiwan county expects 1,000 visitors from Singapore
2024/01/20 19:23
Media literacy key to countering Chinese disinformation for Taiwanese
Media literacy key to countering Chinese disinformation for Taiwanese
2024/01/20 14:48
Ex-AIT director calls for ‘trusted intermediaries’ between Taiwan and China
Ex-AIT director calls for ‘trusted intermediaries’ between Taiwan and China
2024/01/20 14:14
US-China working group meets face-to-face for first time in Beijing
US-China working group meets face-to-face for first time in Beijing
2024/01/19 18:35
China gives visa waiver to visitors from 11 countries
China gives visa waiver to visitors from 11 countries
2024/01/19 17:46