TSMC continues overseas investment plan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — TSMC Chair Mark Liu (劉德音) said on Thursday (Jan. 18) in a corporate briefing the company would continue with its overseas investment plans as planned.

At the briefing, Liu outlined TSMC's domestic and global expansion, per CNA.

Regarding TSMC’s Kumamoto plant, Liu said Japan’s special process wafer fab will use 12-, 16-, 22- and 28-nanometer processes. Construction of the plant began in April 2022 and the opening ceremony will be held on Feb. 24, reported TVBS.

Liu reported that TSMC is working closely with local trade and labor unions for its Arizona plant. TSMC signed an agreement with the Arizona Building and Construction Commission (AZBTC), which calls for more work training programs as well as improving workplace safety.

Construction on the Arizona site began in 2021 and the fab is expected to start production in the first half of 2025.

In Germany, Liu said the Dresden plant, Europe’s first, will primarily meet automotive and industrial needs. TSMC expects the plant to start construction in the second half of 2024.

Liu has served as TSMC’s chairman since 2018. He will be stepping down in June.