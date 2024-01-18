Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Leading US Congress members plan visits to Taiwan

House Speaker Johnson tells committee chairs to visit Taiwan after Lai Ching-te inauguration

  1141
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/18 17:51
President-elect Lai Ching-te (third left) meets with a U.S. delegation including former administration officials Jan. 15. 

President-elect Lai Ching-te (third left) meets with a U.S. delegation including former administration officials Jan. 15.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the election of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) as Taiwan’s next president, leading members of the United States House of Representatives are planning visits, the Financial Times reported Thursday (Jan. 18).

Earlier this week, Lai received a delegation of former U.S. administration officials. Ex-Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg and former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley met with leading politicians in the company of American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chair Laura Rosenberger.

Next week, the president-elect can expect talks with Ami Bera, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Indo-Pacific Subcommittee, and two Republican co-chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, Mario Diaz-Balart and Andy Barr. They will be followed by Mike Gallagher, the Republican chair of the bipartisan House China Committee, according to the Financial Times.

The first delegation will reportedly meet with Lai, but not with Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜). House Speaker Mike Johnson asked fellow Republicans heading important committees to travel to Taiwan following the new president’s May 20 inauguration.

The 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act could also give rise to more Taiwan trips by leading U.S. politicians in March or April, the Financial Times reported. Visits around that time and closer to the inauguration can be expected to trigger angry outbursts from China.

However, some in Taiwan described congressional visits as examples of “Instagram diplomacy,” saying interaction with administration and military officials would carry more substance, the Financial Times reported.
US Congress
Mike Gallagher
Ami Bera
Andy Barr
Mario Diaz-Balart
Lai Ching-te
inauguration
Financial Times

RELATED ARTICLES

Ex-AIT director calls for ‘trusted intermediaries’ between Taiwan and China
Ex-AIT director calls for ‘trusted intermediaries’ between Taiwan and China
2024/01/20 14:14
Lai Ching-te seeks to move Taiwan forward
Lai Ching-te seeks to move Taiwan forward
2024/01/20 09:52
US ambassador to Japan lauds Taiwan's successful presidential election
US ambassador to Japan lauds Taiwan's successful presidential election
2024/01/19 10:14
Taiwan presidential candidates to donate election subsidies
Taiwan presidential candidates to donate election subsidies
2024/01/18 16:49
Taiwan, Palau commit to advancing bilateral cooperation
Taiwan, Palau commit to advancing bilateral cooperation
2024/01/18 16:18