Brazil Oil and Gas Market Poised for Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2032

Key Companies Covered in the Brazil Oil and Gas Market Research are Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, B.P. plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total S.A. and among other key market players.

Market Overview:

The Brazil oil and gas market is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 3.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as the declining costs of offshore drilling rigs, increased offshore activities, and expansion in the country’s refining sector are likely to propel the growth of the oil and gas market in Brazil during the forecast period. However, challenges such as diminishing production from mature fields, volatile oil and gas prices, and project delays may have a negative impact on the market.

Key Features:

The upstream sector held a significant market share in 2018, and it is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Brazil aims to increase its oil production by 70% by 2035, creating opportunities for upstream companies to engage in exploration and development activities in the region. Petrobras’s Strategic Plan 2040, focusing on increased investment and primarily targeting deepwater activities, is expected to provide opportunities for the market in the near future.

Increasing deepwater activities and the development of pipeline infrastructure are likely to drive the upstream market in the Brazil oil and gas sector during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Upstream Sector as a Dominant Market:

Brazil, being the tenth-largest oil and gas producer globally, relies heavily on offshore production, contributing to around 80-90% of the country’s total oil and gas output. Deepwater projects are a major force in the upstream sector, representing approximately 56% of production in 2018.

Notable projects like the Libra oil field in Santos Basin, the largest oil field in Brazil, are under development and expected to come online in 2021, positively impacting the upstream market.

Increasing Deepwater Activities and Pipeline Infrastructure:

Deepwater projects have played a significant role in the growth of Brazil’s oil and gas sector, particularly in the pre-salt region. The development in this region is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Brazil’s pipeline infrastructure, with approximately 3100 kilometers of gas pipelines under construction as of 2019, is expected to witness expansion. Major pipeline projects like GASBOL and the gas pipeline between Argentina and Brazil contribute to the growth of pipeline infrastructure.

The development of new oil and gas fields is likely to spur the construction of pipelines, further supporting the overall oil and gas market in Brazil.

Competitive Landscape:

The Brazil oil and gas market is characterized by consolidation, with key players including Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, B.P. plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total S.A., and others.

