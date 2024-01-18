Australia Green Energy Market Massive Growth Expected for Market During Forecast Period 2032

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Australia Green Energy Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Key Companies Covered in the Australia Green Energy Market Research are Vestas Wind Systems A/S, AGL Energy Limited, Infigen Energy Ltd, Neoen SA, and Suzlon Energy Ltd. and among other key market players.

The Australian green energy market is poised to witness a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 8% from 2020 to 2025. Key factors contributing to this growth include stable government policies, rapid adoption of domestic solar energy in recent years (2018 and 2019), and the imperative to meet power needs through sustainable sources. Noteworthy commitments from various cities, such as Canberra, Hepburn Shire, and City of Sydney, striving to achieve 100% renewable power for city structures, have accelerated the shift to sustainable energy. Despite a temporary reduction in green energy investments in 2019 and limitations in power capacity from variable renewable sources, the market’s growth trajectory remains positive.

Australia experienced rapid growth in the solar market during 2018-2019, achieving the second-highest per-capita solar capacity globally after Germany in 2018. The country tripled its annual solar installations in 2018 compared to 2017.

With the Renewable Energy Target (RET) for 2020 aiming at a 20% renewable share in power generation, Australia has set ambitious goals for 2030, offering significant opportunities for players in the green energy market.

The nation boasts numerous ambitious green energy projects, covering solar, wind, and hydro energy potential. Several projects, including those with multi-gigawatt capacities, are planned for execution in the forecast period.

Solar Market to Flourish:

By the end of 2018, renewable sources accounted for approximately 21% of total power generation in Australia, with solar energy contributing one-fifth of this renewable power. Rooftop solar, with over a million homes and businesses powered by rooftop solar PVs, played a substantial role, powering one in five Australian households partially or fully.

Government subsidies on solar systems positively influenced the solar market, with schemes like the AUD 100 million subsidy initiative in South Australia for home battery system installations, enhancing rooftop solar PV adoption.

Upcoming Renewable Projects Driving Growth:

In 2018, six competitive projects were auctioned in the state of Victoria, including three major solar projects with a total capacity of 254.6 MW and three wind projects with a combined capacity of 673.5 MW.

High-potential proposed wind projects like the Asian Renewable Energy Hub (7.5 GW) and Woods Wind (1200 MW) are expected to drive Australia’s green energy market significantly.

Solar projects like the Bulli Creek Solar Farm (1200 MW) scheduled for commissioning in 2020 will contribute to the substantial growth of the solar energy market.

Competitive Landscape:

The Australian green energy market exhibits moderate fragmentation, featuring key players such as Vestas Wind Systems A/S, AGL Energy Limited, Infigen Energy Ltd, Neoen SA, and Suzlon Energy Ltd. These companies are actively participating in the dynamic landscape through strategic initiatives to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the green energy sector.

