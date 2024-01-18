Russian Federation Oil and Gas Downstream Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period 2032

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Russian Federation Oil and Gas Downstream Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Key Companies Covered in the Russian Federation Oil and Gas Downstream Market Research are PJSC Rosneft Oil Company, PJSC Lukoil Oil Company, PAO NOVATEK, PJSC Gazprom, PJSC Surgutneftegas and among other key market players.

Market Growth Projection:

The Russian Federation’s oil and gas downstream market is poised to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of under 3.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Key factors propelling this growth include a rising demand for oil and natural gas, coupled with expansions in the oil refining sector. However, the industry’s potential for substantial advancement is hindered by ongoing sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union member states.

Key Highlights:

Russia stands as the world’s largest oil and gas exporter, with a strategic focus on expanding its refining industry to derive greater value from its extensive hydrocarbon reserves. This initiative, primarily led by government-owned entities in 2019, aims to reduce reliance on crude energy product sales.

Significant opportunities arise with the discovery of two new fields in the Yamal region, expected to hold reserves exceeding 500 billion cubic meters of gas. Production from these fields could fuel further growth in the sector.

A surge in natural gas consumption and production is expected to drive growth in the oil and gas sector, despite a modest increase in oil production and consumption in the 2017-2018 period.

Key Market Trends:

Refining Capacity Expansion:

Noteworthy expansions and modernizations of refineries such as Tuapse Refinery, Orsk Refinery, and Novokuibyshev Refinery in 2019 are likely to contribute to sector growth.

The Gazprom Group’s Omsk Refinery, one of the world’s largest, is slated for expansion, anticipating increased refining capacity during the forecast period.

Growing Natural Gas Usage and Production:

Russia observed a 1.6% increase in oil production to 563.3 million tons of oil equivalent (Mtoe) in 2018, accompanied by a rise in oil consumption to 146.3 Mtoe.

Natural gas production witnessed a notable 5.3% surge to 575.6 Mtoe in 2018, with gas consumption reaching 390.8 Mtoe. This increased demand and production are significant drivers for market growth.

In 2019, agreements for a substantial $13.3 billion petrochemical plant between China National Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd. and Baltic Chemical Complex are poised to make it the world’s largest petrochemical facility.

Competitive Landscape:

The Russian Federation oil and gas downstream market currently demonstrates a consolidated landscape, with key players including PJSC Rosneft Oil Company, PJSC Lukoil Oil Company, PAO NOVATEK, PJSC Gazprom, and PJSC Surgutneftegas leading the industry.

