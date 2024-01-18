Video Streaming Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape – 2023-2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Video Streaming Market” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Video Streaming Market is valued approximately at USD 45.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.3% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Video streaming or media streaming is a video content, which can be sent in compressed form via internet and played immediately instead of storing it on the hard drive of the device. The streaming is the listening to music or watching a video in real time rather than downloading on the device and then watch it. These videos are sent from a pre-recorded video file that is compressed and can be sent over multiple users at the same time.

Any device, that has an access to internet and applications can un-compress the contents, can enjoy the services of video streaming. The extensive growth of online video streaming and the rising demand for on-demand streaming, growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity and increasing usage of videos in corporate training are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, rising smart phone penetrations across the world will enhance the market demand. For instance, around 66% of individuals adopts smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017.

Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release on 3rd June 2019, Amazon launched Prime Video Channels for Canada, that will allow customers to get their Prime memberships by adding their favorite TV stations and streaming channels for a low monthly subscription fee, without the need to enter a lengthy contract, and the convenience of a single account, login and user experience. However, high cost of content creation is the major factor restraining the growth of global Video Streaming market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Comcast Corporation

Hulu, LLC

Kaltura

Netflix, Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Ustream, Inc.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The video streaming market has been a rapidly growing and dynamic industry, driven by factors such as increasing internet penetration, advancements in technology, and changing consumer preferences. Here are some key aspects and trends in the video streaming market as of my last update:

Global Expansion: Video streaming services have expanded globally, with major players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and others reaching audiences in various countries. Local and regional streaming platforms have also gained popularity.

Video streaming services have expanded globally, with major players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and others reaching audiences in various countries. Local and regional streaming platforms have also gained popularity. Original Content: The production of original content has become a crucial strategy for streaming services. Exclusive and high-quality content helps platforms differentiate themselves and attract subscribers. This has led to significant investments in original movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more.

The production of original content has become a crucial strategy for streaming services. Exclusive and high-quality content helps platforms differentiate themselves and attract subscribers. This has led to significant investments in original movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more. Competition and Consolidation: The market has become highly competitive, with new entrants challenging established players. Some companies have engaged in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their positions. For instance, Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox and AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner have had significant implications for the industry.

Diversification of Services: Streaming platforms have diversified their services beyond movies and TV shows. They now offer live sports, news, and original programming in various genres. Some platforms also provide options for user-generated content and live streaming.

Streaming platforms have diversified their services beyond movies and TV shows. They now offer live sports, news, and original programming in various genres. Some platforms also provide options for user-generated content and live streaming. Technology Advancements: The adoption of advanced technologies like 4K and 8K streaming, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) has enhanced the overall streaming experience. Content delivery networks (CDNs) play a crucial role in ensuring smooth streaming by optimizing content distribution.

The adoption of advanced technologies like 4K and 8K streaming, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) has enhanced the overall streaming experience. Content delivery networks (CDNs) play a crucial role in ensuring smooth streaming by optimizing content distribution. Subscription Models and Ad-supported Content: Subscription-based models remain a dominant revenue source for many streaming services. However, some platforms also offer ad-supported content to reach a broader audience and provide a free tier.

Subscription-based models remain a dominant revenue source for many streaming services. However, some platforms also offer ad-supported content to reach a broader audience and provide a free tier. Challenges: Issues such as content piracy, regional licensing restrictions, and concerns over data privacy and security have posed challenges to the industry. Additionally, the increasing number of streaming services has led to the phenomenon of “subscription fatigue” among consumers.

Please verify the current state of the video streaming market for the latest developments and trends as of 2024, as the landscape is likely to have evolved since my last update.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Solution Type:

PTV

Over-The-Top (OTT)

Pay-TV

By Streaming Type:

Live/Linear Video Streaming

Non-Linear Video Streaming

By Revenue Model:

Subscription

Transactional

Advertisement

Hybrid

By End-User:

Consumer

Enterprise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

