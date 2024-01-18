Data Acquisition Market Size, and Forecasts to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Data Acquisition Market” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Data Acquisition Market is valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Data management solutions play a key role in industrial sector in real-time decision taking. When businesses move into a data-centered approach in manufacturing and operations to retain a strategic advantage while allowing consumers access to the data at all time, regardless of the location, data collection systems have evolved from pure retrieval systems to the key to realizing the full benefits of automation. The exciting development of the Ethernet is one of the major drivers of the data acquisition market.

During the past two years, Industrial Ethernet has evolved more quickly than conventional field buses and has now overtaken field buses. The demand has been strengthened by the increasing need for higher Internet speeds, streamlined factory deployment integration, IoT implementation, and industrial controls. These developments have played a key role in growing demand for data collection systems. In turn, the introduction of factory automation and smart manufacturing worldwide is a significant catalyst of growth for the data acquisition industry. Those involve managing numerous device parameters, as well as controlling a myriad of data streams when sharing real-time data, which includes PLCs, files, software programs, and current data collection processes, to improve process efficiency as well as floor activities.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advantech Co. Ltd

Spectris PLC (HBM and Bruel & Kjaer and Omega)

National Instruments Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd

Honeywell InternationalInc.

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Keysight Technologies

General Electric Ltd

Omron Corporation

MARKET OVERVIEW

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Overview:

Definition: Data acquisition refers to the process of collecting, measuring, and analyzing data from various sources, often in real-time. The DAQ market involves hardware and software solutions designed to capture and process data from sensors, instruments, and other sources.

Market Drivers: Industry 4.0 and IoT: The rise of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) has driven the demand for efficient data acquisition solutions to monitor and control industrial processes. Increasing Complexity of Systems: As systems and processes become more complex, there is a growing need for sophisticated data acquisition systems to ensure accurate and timely data analysis.

Key Components of Data Acquisition: Hardware: This includes sensors, signal conditioning equipment, and data acquisition devices that capture and convert analog signals into digital data. Software: Data acquisition software is essential for configuring, monitoring, and analyzing the collected data. It often includes features for visualization, reporting, and integration with other systems.

Applications: Industrial Automation: Data acquisition is widely used in manufacturing and industrial settings for process monitoring, quality control, and optimization. Test and Measurement: In research and development, as well as in testing environments, DAQ systems are employed to gather data for analysis and validation. Environmental Monitoring: DAQ is used in environmental sciences to collect data related to air and water quality, weather conditions, and other environmental factors.

Technological Trends: Wireless Data Acquisition: There is a growing trend toward wireless solutions, allowing for greater flexibility in data collection without the constraints of physical connections. Edge Computing: Processing data at the edge, closer to the source of data generation, is becoming more prevalent for real-time analysis and reduced latency.



Market Players: Established companies and technology giants, as well as specialized providers, compete in the data acquisition market. National Instruments, Keysight Technologies, and Advantech are among the notable players.

Challenges: Interoperability: Ensuring compatibility and seamless integration between various hardware and software components remains a challenge. Data Security: With the increasing amount of sensitive data being collected, ensuring data security and privacy is a critical concern.

Regulatory Landscape: Compliance with industry regulations and standards, especially in sectors such as healthcare and finance, is an important consideration for data acquisition solutions.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Channel:

Less than 32

32-128

Greater than 128

By Type:

Hardware

Software

By Industry Verticals:

Water and Waste Treatment

Power & Energy

Automotive

Education and Research

Aerospace & Defense

Paper and Pulp

Chemicals

Other End-Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

