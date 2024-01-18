Business Analytics Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Business Analytics Software Market ” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Business Analytics Software Market is valued approximately at USD 59.46 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy CAGR more than 9.7% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Business analytics software helps in interpretation and analysis of business data with the help of continuous exploration and investigation of historical business performance in order to gain decisive insights for business planning. A business analytics software conducts predictive analysis to derive decision making insights and inputs for better outcome. A business analytics software is used to uncover patterns and relationships between data streams and leads to automation of tasks and processes for real-time responses in decision making.

Increase in adoption of business analytics software by many organizations due to continuously increasing investments in business intelligence and analytic tools for better revenue are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, surge in demand for cloud-based business analytics software among small & medium-sized businesses and increasing awareness about numerous benefits provided by this software seems to be opportunity for market key players to expand their business analytic software solution, will likely to propel the growth of this market. For instance: as per company’s news release, Oracle Corporation announced the expansion of its portfolio of data analytics tools under the product name Oracle Analytics. Oracle’s analytic capabilities are available in the cloud via Oracle Analytics Cloud, on-premise via Oracle Analytics Server, and within applications via Oracle Analytics for Oracle Cloud Applications. However, high implementation cost and lack of skilled workforce is the major factor restraining the growth of global Business Analytics Software market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

SAP SE

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Tableau Software

Salesforce.com Inc.

QlikTech International AB

Fair Isaac Corporation

MARKET OVERVIEW

Business Analytics Software Market Overview:

Definition: Business analytics software involves the use of advanced analytics, data visualization, and statistical analysis tools to interpret data, identify trends, and make informed business decisions. It encompasses a range of solutions designed to help organizations gain insights from their data.

Key Components: Data Analytics: Business analytics software enables organizations to analyze large sets of data to uncover patterns, trends, and insights. This includes descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. Data Visualization: Visualization tools allow users to represent data in graphical formats, making it easier to understand complex information. Dashboards and interactive charts are common features. Machine Learning and AI Integration: Some business analytics software incorporates machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities to automate analytical processes and provide predictive insights. Reporting and Business Intelligence (BI): Reporting features allow users to generate and share reports based on analyzed data. Business Intelligence tools often form a core component of analytics software.

Market Segmentation: The business analytics software market is segmented based on deployment models (on-premises, cloud), types of analytics (descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, prescriptive), and industry verticals. Key players in the market include traditional software providers, cloud-based analytics service providers, and emerging startups.

Applications: Financial Analytics: Helps organizations analyze financial data, manage budgets, and optimize financial performance. Marketing Analytics: Enables businesses to assess the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, understand customer behavior, and optimize marketing strategies. Supply Chain Analytics: Aids in optimizing supply chain operations, managing inventory, and improving overall efficiency. Human Resources Analytics: Assists in talent acquisition, workforce planning, and employee performance analysis. Customer Analytics: Focuses on understanding customer behavior, preferences, and satisfaction to enhance customer experience.



Market Drivers: Data-Driven Decision-Making: The increasing emphasis on data-driven decision-making in organizations has driven the demand for advanced analytics tools. Digital Transformation: Businesses undergoing digital transformation initiatives seek analytics solutions to leverage data for strategic planning and innovation. Increasing Data Complexity: The growing volume, variety, and velocity of data require advanced analytics tools to derive meaningful insights.

Challenges: Data Security and Privacy Concerns: Handling sensitive data poses challenges related to security and compliance with data privacy regulations. Integration with Existing Systems: Integrating business analytics software with existing IT infrastructure can be complex, especially in large enterprises. Skilled Workforce: The shortage of skilled professionals who can interpret and leverage analytics tools is a challenge for some organizations.

Global Market Dynamics: The business analytics software market is globally competitive, with key players offering solutions tailored to different industries and business sizes. Adoption rates may vary across regions based on factors such as technological infrastructure and industry focus.

Future Trends: Augmented Analytics: The integration of machine learning and AI for augmented analytics, making it easier for users to derive insights without extensive technical expertise. Increased Focus on Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics: Organizations are increasingly leveraging predictive and prescriptive analytics to anticipate future trends and make proactive decisions. Cloud-Based Solutions: The shift toward cloud-based business analytics solutions continues, providing flexibility, scalability, and ease of access.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Model:

On-demand/Cloud

On-premise

By End-User:

IT & Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

By Application:

Customer Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Pricing Analytics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

