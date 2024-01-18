Enterprise Information Archiving Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts 2023-2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Enterprise Information Archiving Market ” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Enterprise Information Archiving Market is valued approximately at USD 5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Enterprise Information Archiving is a virtual data repository that stores data, with low cost and low power consuming archive storage devices such as tape libraries and cloud storage and power consuming primary storage. This Data can be classified into structured and unstructured data. The Structured data are alphabets, numbers and can be easily processed and stored whereas unstructured data can be referred as email, audio, images and video files.

The growing Enterprise Information across various end users, increasing Stringent Legal Compliances and need for cost-effective storage solutions for Inactive enterprise data are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of Enterprise Information Archiving by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per company’s news release in June 2019, Solix Technologies launched its Microsoft Azure-based enterprise archiving solution, SOLIXCloud. This solution enables enerprise to store databases, file servers and e-mail, as well as moving legacy application data to the cloud. However, lack of awareness of enterprise information archiving and heavy dependence on traditional approaches is the major factor restraining the growth of global Enterprise Information Archiving market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe)

IBM Corporation

Dell

Google LLC

Veritas Software

Barracuda Network

Proofpoint Inc.

Smarsh

Mimecast

MARKET OVERVIEW

Enterprise Information Archiving Market Overview:

Definition: Enterprise Information Archiving involves the storage, retrieval, and management of electronic information for long-term retention. This includes emails, files, instant messaging, and other forms of digital communication, typically for compliance, legal, and business intelligence purposes.

Applications: Email Archiving: A significant portion of EIA is dedicated to archiving and managing email communications, ensuring compliance with regulations, and facilitating e-discovery. File Archiving: In addition to emails, EIA solutions may archive and manage various types of files, documents, and other digital assets. Instant Messaging Archiving: Some solutions extend archiving capabilities to instant messaging platforms, capturing and storing chat conversations for compliance and record-keeping. Social Media Archiving: With the increasing use of social media for business communication, EIA solutions may offer features to archive and manage social media content.



Market Drivers: Regulatory Compliance Requirements: Increasing regulations and compliance standards mandate organizations to archive and manage electronic information to ensure data integrity and accessibility. Litigation and Legal Discovery Needs: The need for efficient e-discovery processes in legal proceedings drives the adoption of EIA solutions. Data Governance and Information Management: Organizations seek EIA solutions to establish effective data governance practices and manage information throughout its lifecycle.

Challenges: Data Volume and Complexity: The exponential growth of data and the diversity of communication channels pose challenges in managing and archiving large volumes of diverse information. Integration with Existing Systems: Seamless integration with existing IT infrastructure, collaboration tools, and business applications can be challenging. Security and Privacy Concerns: Ensuring the security and privacy of archived information is crucial, particularly when dealing with sensitive data.

Global Market Dynamics: The EIA market is global, with organizations across industries adopting archiving solutions to meet regulatory and business requirements. Market dynamics may vary based on regional regulatory landscapes and industry-specific compliance needs.

Future Trends: Cloud-Based Archiving: The shift toward cloud-based EIA solutions for scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Advanced Analytics and AI: Integration of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to derive insights from archived data for business intelligence and risk management. Unified Information Governance: Organizations increasingly seek integrated solutions that provide unified information governance, including archiving, e-discovery, and compliance management.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Content Types

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Government and Defense

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

Education and Research

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecommunications

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

