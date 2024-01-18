Physical Identity and Access Management Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast 2023-2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Physical Identity and Access Management Market” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Physical Identity and Access Management Market is valued approximately at USD 690.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Physical identity and access management (PIAM) is software that offers management platform for the access and authentication of employees, contractors, visitors, and partners to organizational infrastructure. PIAM detects the outside threats such as unauthorized users and face the problem of lower productivity, lack of information security and evaluation of regulatory compliance. The rising adoption of physical identity and access management in various applications such as Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Information Technology & IT-Enabled Services, Telecom, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Education, Transportation etc. will boost the demand in the market.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw667

The future-proofing security operations and stringent security compliances and Government Regulations are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, surge in demand for cloud-based Physical Identity and Access Management among small- & medium-sized businesses and increase in awareness about numerous benefits provided by this software seems to be opportunity for market key players to expand their business, will likely to propel the growth of this market. For instance: as per company’s news release in September 2017, HID Global launched Quantum Secure SAFE Enterprise, an off-the-shelf addition to its SAFE Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM). Quantum Secure SAFE Enterprise manage all of organization’s identity types at lower cost and there will not be any need to purchase a separate standalone product. However, lack of awareness about advanced security solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of global Physical Identity and Access Management market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

HID Global (Quantum Secure)

AlertEnterprise

IDCUBE Identification Systems

Micro Focus

OKTa Inc.

Access Security Corporation

Gemalto

The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Oracle

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Avatie

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw667

MARKET OVERVIEW

Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM) Market Overview:

Definition: Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM) is a security solution that integrates physical access control systems with identity management. It is designed to manage and control access to physical spaces, facilities, and assets, ensuring that individuals have the appropriate permissions based on their identity and role within an organization.

Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM) is a security solution that integrates physical access control systems with identity management. It is designed to manage and control access to physical spaces, facilities, and assets, ensuring that individuals have the appropriate permissions based on their identity and role within an organization. Key Components: Identity Management: PIAM systems incorporate identity verification processes, managing user identities, credentials, and roles. This includes the onboarding and offboarding of individuals. Access Control: PIAM solutions integrate with physical access control systems, managing permissions for doors, gates, turnstiles, and other entry points. Visitor Management: Many PIAM systems include features for managing and monitoring visitors, contractors, and temporary personnel. Integration with IT Systems: Integration with IT systems allows for synchronization between physical and logical access control, ensuring consistency in identity management across both domains.

Applications: Corporate Facilities: PIAM is widely used in corporate environments to secure offices, buildings, and sensitive areas, ensuring that only authorized personnel have access. Critical Infrastructure: Industries such as energy, transportation, and healthcare leverage PIAM to secure critical infrastructure and comply with regulatory requirements. Government and Public Spaces: Government agencies, airports, and public venues utilize PIAM to enhance security and manage access to restricted areas.



Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw667

Market Drivers: Security Concerns: Heightened security concerns and the need for comprehensive access control drive the adoption of PIAM solutions. Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with industry regulations and standards related to physical security and access control is a key driver for PIAM adoption. Integration with IT Security: The increasing recognition of the importance of integrating physical and logical access control for holistic security measures.

Challenges: Complexity of Integration: Integrating PIAM with existing physical security systems, IT infrastructure, and other business applications can be complex. Scalability: Ensuring that PIAM solutions can scale to meet the evolving needs of growing organizations and diverse access control requirements. User Education: Proper training and education of users are crucial for the effective utilization of PIAM systems.

Global Market Dynamics: The PIAM market is global, with organizations across various industries investing in solutions to enhance physical security. Market dynamics may vary based on regional security concerns, industry verticals, and regulatory landscapes.

Future Trends: Biometric Integration: Increasing use of biometrics, such as fingerprint recognition and facial recognition, for enhanced identity verification. Mobile Access Control: The integration of mobile devices for access control, allowing users to use smartphones or wearables for secure physical access. AI and Analytics: Implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics for better threat detection, anomaly recognition, and proactive security measures.



By Component:

Software

Services

By Service:

Consulting

Implementation & Integration

Maintenance & Support

By Organization Size:

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Information Technology & IT-Enabled Services

Telecom, Banking

Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare

Education

Transportation

Others

Get a Request Free Sample Full Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw667

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

Reasons to buy market research report:

Market Understanding:

Market research reports provide a comprehensive understanding of a specific market or industry.

They offer valuable insights into market size, growth trends, key players, competitive landscape, consumer behavior, and other important factors that influence the market.

Buying a market research report helps stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of the market dynamics and make informed decisions.

Business Planning:

Market research reports assist in strategic business planning. They provide data and analysis that can be used to assess market opportunities, identify potential risks, and develop effective business strategies.

Reports often include market forecasts, allowing businesses to anticipate future trends and plan their operations accordingly.

This helps organizations align their goals and resources with market demands, increasing the chances of success.

Market Entry and Expansion:

Market For businesses considering entering a new market or expanding their presence in an existing market, market research reports are invaluable.

They provide insights into market feasibility, target audience analysis, competitive intelligence, and regulatory requirements.

This information helps companies evaluate market potential, assess competition, and make informed decisions regarding market entry or expansion strategies.

Investment Decision-Making:

Market research reports are useful for investors seeking opportunities in specific industries or markets.

Reports provide detailed analysis and forecasts, helping investors assess the attractiveness and growth potential of a market.

They offer insights into industry trends, emerging sectors, and investment risks, enabling investors to make well-informed investment decisions.

Risk Mitigation:

Market research reports can help organizations mitigate risks associated with market uncertainty.

By analyzing market trends, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior, reports highlight potential risks and challenges.

This information allows businesses to proactively identify and address risks, adjust their strategies, and minimize potential negative impacts.

Marketing and Product Development:

Market research reports provide valuable information for marketing and product development purposes.

They offer insights into consumer preferences, buying behavior, and market segmentation, helping businesses tailor their marketing strategies and develop products that meet customer needs.

Reports also provide competitive analysis, enabling businesses to differentiate their offerings and position themselves effectively in the market.

Decision-Making Support:

Market research reports serve as reliable sources of data and analysis that support decision-making processes across various functions within an organization.

They provide stakeholders with evidence-based information to support their choices, whether in sales, marketing, product development, investments, or other areas.

Request Full Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw667

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com