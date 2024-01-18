Taiwan presidential candidates to donate election subsidies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will donate NT$160 million (US$5.06 million) in election subsidies, while Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) will let his party arrange donations, reports said Thursday (Jan. 18).

Candidates who win more than one-third of the votes receive NT$30 per vote for their campaign expenses, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC). The subsidies will be handed out to their political party. Lai won 5.58 million votes or 40%, while Hou came second with 4.67 million votes or 33%.

The president-elect, who also chairs the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), will split his subsidies into three parts, per UDN. Lai will donate a segment of the funds to charities, to overseas studies for young DPP workers, and to care for elderly and needy founding members of the party.

Hou told reporters he would let KMT headquarters handle the matter. However, he would advise them to help underprivileged citizens and promote knowledge of public affairs among young voters to help the country move forward.