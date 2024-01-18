KMT nominates Han Kuo-yu, Johnny Chiang to lead Taiwan legislature

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) legislator and former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) will seek the nomination for President of the Legislative Yuan alongside Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) as his deputy, with the proviso that Chiang will step aside if the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) does not support his nomination.

Han posted on Facebook on Thursday (Jan. 17) and said the pair will place Taiwan’s interests as a top priority. However, in the same post, he said that Chiang would be willing to step aside should a different candidate be selected for the position by the TPP, which holds a balance of power in the legislature.

No party gained a majority of seats in the legislature during the election on Saturday. The KMT gained the most seats at 52, followed by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with 51, and the TPP with eight.

Candidates who seek to lead the law-making body need a majority of the legislature’s support to secure the role. Holding the votes needed to secure a majority, the TPP has said it will base its support for candidates on their commitment to reforming government institutions. It has not committed to supporting any one party’s candidates.