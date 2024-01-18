Alexa
Taiwan, Palau commit to advancing bilateral cooperation

President-elect Lai Ching-te holds virtual meeting with Palau president

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/18 16:18
Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te and Palau President Surangel S. Whipps Jr. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) held a virtual meeting with Palau President Surangel S. Whipps Jr., during which the two pledged to continue bilateral cooperation.

Lai highlighted the strong partnership between Taiwan and Palau and pointed to collaboration in fields such as public health, agriculture, clean energy, infrastructure, digital collaboration, climate change, education, and women's empowerment. He promised to strengthen cooperation in these areas, showcasing the resilience and value of the Taiwan-Palau friendship, per a Presidential Office press release.

Lai said he believed democracy enhances Taiwan-Palau ties and said he looked forward to further bilateral development. He also invited Whipps to attend his inauguration ceremony in May.

Whipps said he was confident in Lai's leadership. He pointed out that 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties and said the robust bilateral relationship demonstrates Taiwan’s status as a crucial partner.

He thanked Lai for focusing on tourism and economic resilience, including initiatives like the travel bubble during the pandemic and the resumption of direct flights from Taiwan to Palau.

Whipps also said he was committed to democracy and the rule of law, underscoring the strength that comes from unity and mutual support between the two countries.

The meeting comes after Nauru severed relations with Taiwan on Jan. 15. Palau is one of Taiwan’s three remaining Pacific Island allies.
