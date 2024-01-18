Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China reiterates it will oppose 'Taiwan independence separatist forces’

China’s state security agency promises to counter external influence in the Taiwan Strait

  827
By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/18 16:15
The Chinese Ministry of State Security's (MSS) provincial office in Hubei. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

The Chinese Ministry of State Security's (MSS) provincial office in Hubei. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Ministry of State Security said it would oppose Taiwan independence forces, in an article posted on its public WeChat account on Wednesday (Jan. 17), per Liberty Times.

The article outlined China’s stance toward Taiwan in the wake of the island’s elections.

The ministry said in the article that Chinese security agencies would crack down on “Taiwan independence separatist activities,” “oppose interference from external forces,” and “promote the great cause of national unification.”

The article featured a picture of Taiwanese politician Yang Chih-yuan (楊智淵) being held by two police officers in the article. China detained the pro-independence politician in August 2022 on the charge of endangering national security, per CNN. It is thought his example was being used as a warning to others.

The agency reiterated that if “Taiwan independence separatist forces” and “external interference forces” provoked China, the security agencies would "strike back."
China-Taiwan relations
Ministry of State Security
WeChat
Yang Chih-yuan (楊智淵)

RELATED ARTICLES

China starts Taiwan integration if pro-Beijing candidate wins election
China starts Taiwan integration if pro-Beijing candidate wins election
2024/01/05 16:39
China expresses 'sincere thanks' for Taiwan's aid after Gansu earthquake
China expresses 'sincere thanks' for Taiwan's aid after Gansu earthquake
2023/12/29 12:27
China ends preferential tax status for 12 Taiwan goods
China ends preferential tax status for 12 Taiwan goods
2023/12/21 15:48
Singapore PM says sudden invasion of Taiwan unlikely
Singapore PM says sudden invasion of Taiwan unlikely
2023/11/10 10:52
Japanese pundit predicts Lai Ching-te win in Taiwan presidential election
Japanese pundit predicts Lai Ching-te win in Taiwan presidential election
2023/10/31 17:38