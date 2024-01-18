China reiterates it will oppose 'Taiwan independence separatist forces’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Ministry of State Security said it would oppose Taiwan independence forces, in an article posted on its public WeChat account on Wednesday (Jan. 17), per Liberty Times.

The article outlined China’s stance toward Taiwan in the wake of the island’s elections.

The ministry said in the article that Chinese security agencies would crack down on “Taiwan independence separatist activities,” “oppose interference from external forces,” and “promote the great cause of national unification.”

The article featured a picture of Taiwanese politician Yang Chih-yuan (楊智淵) being held by two police officers in the article. China detained the pro-independence politician in August 2022 on the charge of endangering national security, per CNN. It is thought his example was being used as a warning to others.

The agency reiterated that if “Taiwan independence separatist forces” and “external interference forces” provoked China, the security agencies would "strike back."