India Paints and Coatings Market Set to Experience Unprecedented Expansion Over Next 7 Years

Key Companies Covered in the India Paints and Coatings Market Research are Asian Paints, Berger Paints India Limited, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited and among other key market players.

The Indian paints and coatings market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, estimated at a noteworthy CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The surge in demand from the construction industry, coupled with increased infrastructure activities, is driving the market forward.

The market growth is expected to face challenges due to a decline in auto production and sales in the country. Despite this, the utilization of nanotechnology in the paints and coatings sector presents various opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Acrylic Resins Dominance: Acrylic resins stand out as the most widely employed polymers in the paints and coatings industry. They find applications in water-based or solvent-based acrylic paints, available in various forms such as emulsions, enamels, lacquers, and powders. Acrylic coatings exhibit properties like transparency, high colorability, and UV resistance, making them highly desirable. Water-based acrylic coatings, known for low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) emission, are particularly popular in the construction industry for applications like roofs, decks, and floors.

Growing Demand from the Construction Industry: Paints and coatings serve not only aesthetic purposes in homes but also fulfill various functional roles depending on the environment and room. For instance, glossy paints with tighter molecular structures are used in bathrooms to resist moisture. The modern advancements in paint technology, especially in acrylic formulations, offer weatherproof coatings that protect surfaces from harsh weather conditions.

The Indian paints and coatings market is highly consolidated, with the top five players contributing over 70% of the market share. Major companies such as Asian Paints, Berger Paints India Limited, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., and Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited are actively shaping the industry’s landscape. Despite challenges posed by the automotive sector’s downturn, the competitive landscape is marked by innovation, value addition, and continuous product development to capture the vast market potential.

