Mexico Tire Market Size 2023 Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Regional Outlook 2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “Mexico Tire Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Report Ocean, the Mexico tire market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2021-2027

The industry has experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as researchers utilize various technologies to better comprehend the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This concerted effort aims to advance therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools crucial in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

The growing online market presents lucrative growth opportunities for the Mexico tire market. While Mexican consumers traditionally prefer offline stores for purchasing tires, online sales channels have gained significant popularity, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak. Tire brands are launching exclusive websites and mobile apps to target younger consumers and boost sales. Third-party suppliers and distributors are also tapping into this growing opportunity by leveraging popular online platforms. Consumers are attracted to online platforms due to attractive deals, discounts, and the convenience of doorstep delivery, driving market growth.

The increasing automobile production in Mexico is estimated to drive the tire market. The country is home to several established automobile brands, and a large portion of vehicles manufactured in Mexico is exported, with the majority destined for sales in the United States. Mexico’s low labor costs and free trade agreements make it an attractive location for automobile manufacturers. As automobile production increases, the demand for tires is expected to rise, fueling overall market growth.

In terms of vehicle types, the passenger cars segment holds the largest market share in the Mexico tire market. The increasing demand for private vehicles, driven by consumers’ purchasing power, contributes to the growth of this segment. Additionally, the heavy commercial vehicle segment also holds a significant share in the market due to the prominent demand for buses and truck fleets in Mexico.

Key players in the Mexico tire market include Bridgestone Americas Inc., Continental AG, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., JK Tire & Industries Ltd., Pirelli, Goodyear Mexico, Michelin, Hankook Tire de Mexico, TBC Corporation, BKT Tires, and other prominent players.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Design

Radial

Bias

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Three Wheelers

Off-The-Road (OTR)

By End-User

OEM

Replacements

By Distribution Channel

Online Distributors

Offline Distributors

