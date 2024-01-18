Malaysia Tire Market by Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Developments, Product Innovation and Forecast till 2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “Malaysia Tire Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

The Malaysia tire market was valued at USD 1,274.2 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%, reaching a revenue of approximately USD 2,050.4 million by the end of 2027

The increasing automobile production in Malaysia is a key driver for the tire market. The presence of 27 automotive OEMs, including well-known brands like Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai, BMW, and Volvo Car Manufacturing Malaysia, contributes to Malaysia’s position as the third-largest automotive industry in Southeast Asia. The country produces over 500,000 vehicles annually, and as the demand for automobiles continues to rise, the need for tires is expected to grow accordingly.

Furthermore, the growing number of private vehicle ownership is favoring the Malaysia tire market. The country’s rapid economic growth and rising per capita income have led to increased demand for automobiles. According to the Road Transport Department (JPJ) of the Ministry of Transport, as of December 31, 2019, there were 31.2 million registered motor vehicles in Malaysia. Passenger cars dominate the market as the preferred mode of transportation among consumers. With automobile brands introducing new models at affordable prices to target the middle-income group, consumers have a wide range of options. As the number of passenger cars on the road increases, the demand for periodic maintenance and tire replacements will also rise, further driving the demand for tires in the country.

In terms of distribution channels, the Malaysia tire market is segmented into online distributors and offline distributors. The offline distributors segment currently holds the largest market share due to established partnerships between tire brands, distributors, and suppliers for the sales of original tires. Specialty stores that offer a wide range of tires from trusted brands also contribute to the growth of this segment. However, the online distributor segment is gaining significant traction, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous tire brands are launching websites to enhance their market presence and boost sales. The online segment is expected to gain prominence in the post-pandemic era.

Key players in the Malaysia tire market include Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Michelin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd, Continental Tyre Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Bridgestone Tyre Sales Sdn. Bhd, Hankook Tire Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Toyo Tyre Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Maxxis Tires Malaysia., Pirelli Tyre S.p.A, Yokohama Rubber Company, BKT Tires, and other prominent players.

