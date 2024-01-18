Spain Horse Feed Roughage Market to Witness Phenomenal Growth Between 2024 and 2032

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Spain Horse Feed Roughage Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Obtain a comprehensive report that includes a complete TOC and more than 200 tables, figures, and charts. – A thorough analysis of the pre-and post-COVID-19 market outbreak’s impact.

According to “our most recent research report on the Global Market is experiencing significant global growth. The research includes a prognosis for the year up to 2032 as well as an exhaustive analysis of the market’s current dimensions, developing trends, market share, and economic assessment.”

Key Companies Covered in the Spain Horse Feed Roughage Market Research are Horse feed Monegros, S. L., Al Dahra Agriculture, DYCASA Anderson Hay and Grain Inc., Cubeit Feed Company, AGER S.L, and Grupo Oses and among other key market players.

Introduction:

The Spain horse feed roughage market is anticipated to exhibit a robust CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. As a key hay producer in Europe, Spain experiences growing demand for hay due to its rich nutritional content, driving the market’s upward trajectory.

Key Market Dynamics:

Strategic Production Regions: Spain’s strategic hay-growing regions, including Castilla y Leon and the Ebro Valley, particularly contribute to the country’s substantial hay production. Notably, hay from the Aragon region is primarily destined for the international commodity market. Spain holds the position of the second-largest global exporter of horse feed roughage, with major destinations including the United Arab Emirates, China, and France. The surge in domestic production, coupled with increased demand from the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates, propels the hay market in Spain.

Key Players: Leading participants in the market, such as Horse feed Monegros, S. L., Al Dahra Agriculture, DYCASA Anderson Hay and Grain Inc., Cubeit Feed Company, AGER S.L, and Grupo Oses, play pivotal roles in shaping the competitive landscape.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Dairy and Meat Products: The increasing demand for dairy and meat products is a significant driver for the horse feed roughage market. Hay, being a crucial feed source for various animals, including dairy cows, horses, beef cattle, sheep, chickens, and turkeys, witnesses heightened demand. The nutritional benefits of hay make it an essential component in animal diets. With the global demand for high-value animal protein on the rise, animal farming, and consequently, the demand for horse feed roughage, is experiencing substantial growth.

High Nutritional Value Boosts Commodity Market: Hay roughage’s high nutritional content, characterized by elevated protein and mineral levels, positions it as a preferred feed source. With protein content ranging from 15% to 22%, along with a rich assortment of vitamins and minerals, hay is acknowledged for its nutritional superiority. This has contributed to its surging demand worldwide. Spain, as a prominent exporter, recorded substantial hay meal and pellet exports in 2019. Major importers, including France, the United Arab Emirates, and China, further solidify Spain’s position in the global hay market.

