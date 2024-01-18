South America Pig Feed Premix Market Huge Gains Projected for Market Over Next 7 Year Period

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the South America Pig Feed Premix Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

A thorough analysis of the pre-and post-COVID-19 market outbreak's impact.

According to "our most recent research report on the Global Market is experiencing significant global growth. The research includes a prognosis for the year up to 2032 as well as an exhaustive analysis of the market's current dimensions, developing trends, market share, and economic assessment."

Key Companies Covered in the South America Pig Feed Premix Market Research are Cargill Inc, Nutreco N.V., Adisseo, Kemin Industries and among other key market players.

Market Projections:

The South America Pig Feed Premix Market is anticipated to witness a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.01% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to an upsurge in pig production in South American countries, driven by an increased demand for pig meat, especially from Asian nations affected by the swine fever outbreak.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Pig Production Drives Market Dynamics: The South American pig production industry has experienced significant growth, fueled by heightened demand for pork, a popular meat choice in the region. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), pig production in South America surged from 65.1 million heads in 2016 to 67.1 million in 2018. Brazil and Argentina emerge as key contributors to this growth. The robust demand for pig meat, coupled with increased production, acts as a catalyst for the expanding pig feed premix market.

Brazil’s Dominance in the Market: Brazil, ranking as the third-largest global pig producer and the largest in South America, plays a pivotal role in shaping the regional pig feed premix market. FAO data reveals that Brazil produced 41.4 million pig heads in 2018, witnessing a significant increase from 2016. The outbreak of pig fever and influenza in China led to a spike in pig farming in Brazil, as the country emerged as a major supplier of pork meat. The surge in domestic pork consumption and heightened international demand contribute significantly to the flourishing pig feed premix market in Brazil.

Competitive Landscape:

The South America pig feed premix market exhibits a competitive landscape with both global and regional players vying for market share. Key industry participants, including Cargill Inc, Nutreco N.V., Adisseo, and Kemin Industries, focus on expanding their footprint across regions and establishing new production plants to augment capacity and diversify product offerings. This competitive environment underscores the potential for sustained growth in the South American pig feed premix market.

