Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Trends and Landscape Outlook 2023 To 2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Report Ocean, the global ADAS market was valued at USD 24.7 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period (2021-2027), reaching a value of USD 54.2 billion.

The industry has experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as researchers utilize various technologies to better comprehend the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This concerted effort aims to advance therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools crucial in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

The increasing demand for safety features is a major driver of ADAS market growth. OEMs are incorporating advanced features like Automated Emergency Braking (AEB), airbags, and lane departure warning systems, which have significantly reduced road accidents worldwide. The automotive industry’s technological advancements have led to the implementation of various sensor technologies that make driving safer, more efficient, and more convenient. The rising demand for automated warning systems and collision mitigation technologies is expected to drive the market size of advanced driver assistance systems.

Favorable government initiatives aimed at minimizing road accidents and enhancing road safety are accelerating the growth of the ADAS market. Governments worldwide are implementing regulations to reduce fatalities and injuries on the roads. For example, the European Union’s Vision Zero initiative targets zero road deaths by 2050 and aims to reduce fatalities and injuries by 50% by 2030. Governments are also encouraging the adoption of ADAS through discussions and initiatives with commercial fleets. Such government initiatives play a crucial role in driving the market’s growth.

In terms of vehicle types, the passenger car segment is expected to dominate the ADAS market during the forecast period. The demand for passenger cars is increasing due to rapid urbanization, rising consumer spending on automobiles, and growing awareness of road safety. Several countries have introduced regulations requiring the incorporation of ADAS in passenger cars, further driving the segment’s growth.

Geographically, North America currently dominates the global ADAS market, followed by Europe. The United States, with its significant investments in smart automotive production methods and process automation, leads the North American market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by rising disposable income, increased vehicle production in countries like India and China, and a growing market for luxury vehicles.

Key players in the global ADAS market include Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Aptiv, Brentwood Industries Inc., Enexio, Intel, NVIDIA, Continental, Valeo, Hella, Magna, Samsung, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Delphi Technologies, Harman International, NXP Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, and other prominent players.

