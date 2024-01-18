Facility Management Market Size, Outlook, Share, Prominent Players, Growth, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “Facility Management Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Report Ocean, the global facility management market was valued at USD 43.4 billion in 2021. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.20%, reaching revenues of around USD 94.1 billion by 2028.

The industry has experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as researchers utilize various technologies to better comprehend the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This concerted effort aims to advance therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools crucial in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

The flourishing tourism industry is a significant driver of the facility management market. Governments and private players are investing in the development of commercial spaces such as hotels, restaurants, and public houses, as well as the management of historical sites, to attract tourists. This has led to an increased demand for facility management services in the hospitality sector.

Rising business collaborations and partnerships are propelling the facility management market. Players in the market are adopting various competitive strategies, including partnerships, mergers, and collaborations, to leverage the growth potential of the market. For example, Dexterra Group Inc. recently acquired TRICOM Facility Services group of companies to expand its integrated facility management business unit.

Based on end-users, the commercial segment holds the largest market share due to the growing number of commercial spaces worldwide. These facilities, including offices, hospitals, airports, and sports facilities, are opting for in-house facility management services to comply with safety and hygiene regulations. However, the manufacturing and industrial segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the facility management market, followed by the Middle East & Africa. The economic diversification in Middle Eastern countries and the establishment of commercial facilities are driving market growth in that region.

Key players in the facility management market include Archibus Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd, Broadcom Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, CB Richard Ellis, Veolia Environment, Colliers International, Compass Group, Cushman & Wakefield, and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, among others.

The facility management market presents significant business opportunities. Companies can consult analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate their business growth. The in-depth analysis provided by the report offers information on growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the facility management market. It also highlights the driving factors, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market, enabling decision-makers to make strategic decisions based on industry insights and recent technology trends.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Administration

Healthcare

Education

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle-East and Africa

Key Stakeholder Benefits:

• This report offers a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2021 to 2031, identifying existing opportunities.

• It provides market research along with insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis evaluates buyer and supplier power, aiding stakeholders in making profit-centric decisions and fortifying their network.

• Detailed segmentation analysis assists in identifying prevalent market opportunities.

• Revenue contributions of major countries within each region to the global market are mapped.

• Market player positioning allows for benchmarking and a clear understanding of their current market standing.

• The report encompasses regional and global trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies in this market.

