Electric Motor Market Segmentation, Future Trends, Growth Overview, Key Companies and Forecast by 2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “Electric Motor Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Report Ocean, the global electric motor market was valued at USD 119.7 billion in 2021. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.70%, reaching USD 187.1 billion by 2028.

The industry has experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as researchers utilize various technologies to better comprehend the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This concerted effort aims to advance therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools crucial in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

The HVAC equipment sector is driving the global electric motor market, holding the largest market share. HVAC equipment such as air conditioners, cooling towers, and compressors heavily rely on electric motors for their operation. Additionally, the motor vehicle segment is growing rapidly due to the expansion of automobile production.

There is a growing inclination towards high-speed electric motors, presenting growth opportunities in the market. High-speed electric motors find applications in various industries that require high rotation speed, such as cutting, grinding, and winding processes. These motors offer high rotational speed, managed torque, and efficient operation, contributing to their market growth.

Based on output power, fractional horsepower (FHP) electric motors dominate the market. These motors are commonly used in consumer electronic goods such as refrigerators, washing machines, and vacuum cleaners. The rising demand for consumer electronics, driven by increasing disposable income, fuels the growth of this segment.

Geographically, North America leads the global electric motor market in terms of revenue. The region experiences rapid industrial growth and has a strong aerospace industry. The presence of leading automobile manufacturers, including Tesla, General Motors, and Hyundai Motor, further drives the demand for electric motors. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the global electric motor market include Ametek Incorporation, Siemens AG, Baldor Electric Incorporation, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., ARC Systems Incorporation, and Brook Crompton UK Limited, among others.

Consulting analysts can provide crucial insights and facilitate business growth in the global electric motor market. The in-depth analysis provided by the report offers information on growth potential, upcoming trends, and market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving market forecasts and recent technology trends, enabling decision-makers to make informed strategic decisions. The report further analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

AC

DC

By Power Rating

<1 KW

1-2.2 KW

2-375 KW

375 KW

By Output Power

<1 HP

1 HP

By Rotor Type

Inner Rotor

Outer Rotor

By End-User

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Agriculture

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Key Stakeholder Benefits:

• This report offers a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics in the gas chromatography market from 2021 to 2031, identifying existing opportunities.

• It provides market research along with insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis evaluates buyer and supplier power, aiding stakeholders in making profit-centric decisions and fortifying their network.

• Detailed segmentation analysis assists in identifying prevalent market opportunities.

• Revenue contributions of major countries within each region to the global market are mapped.

• Market player positioning allows for benchmarking and a clear understanding of their current market standing.

• The report encompasses regional and global trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies in this market.

Strategic Points in the Table of Contents of the Market:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

4. Key Insights

5. Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

6. Global Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

7. North America Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

8. Latin America Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

9. Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2030

10. Asia Pacific Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

11. Middle East & Africa Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

12. Competitive Analysis