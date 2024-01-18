West Africa Oil and Gas Midstream Market New Technologies to Drive Market Growth in the 2024-2032

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the West Africa Oil and Gas Midstream Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Key Companies Covered in the West Africa Oil and Gas Midstream Market Research are Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Eni SPA, Societe Nationale d'Operations Petrolieres de la Cote d'Ivoire (Petroci), Chevron Corporation and among other key market players.

Market Overview:

The West Africa oil and gas midstream market are poised to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 1.54% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The sector’s expansion is fueled by increased investments and rising oil and gas production and consumption in the region. However, political instability remains a potential obstacle to growth.

Key Highlights:

The region anticipates heightened growth driven by augmented consumption, leading to the construction of new pipelines and LNG terminals.

Exploration and production activities in oil and gas fields present opportunities for midstream industry players, prompting the need for additional pipeline and storage infrastructure.

Nigeria, a primary oil and gas producer in the region, boasts comparatively advanced midstream infrastructure. Substantial investments in pipelines and LNG terminals are anticipated to propel industry growth.

Key Market Trends:

Pipeline Sector Expansion: Pipeline infrastructure, apart from Nigeria, is relatively scarce in the region concerning the population. As countries flourish, the oil and gas market is expected to evolve, necessitating increased infrastructure.

Noteworthy projects include the proposed East-West Pipeline, spanning 127 kilometers with a capacity of 2,000 million cubic feet per day, and the operational Petroci Foxtrot Gas Pipeline, covering 80 kilometers with a capacity of 154 million cubic feet per day.

Increasing oil consumption in West Africa, rising by 3.9% from 30.9 mtoe in 2017 to 32.1 mtoe in 2018, stimulates investor interest, leading to capacity expansion and future investments in the sector. Nigeria’s Growth Trajectory: Despite abundant gas resources, Nigeria lacks the necessary infrastructure. Investments in midstream infrastructure are expected to yield positive outcomes in the forecast period.

The West African Gas Pipeline connects Nigeria’s Niger Delta to countries like Benin, Togo, and Ghana, covering 677 kilometers with a capacity of 200 million cubic feet per day.

Increased oil production in Nigeria, rising by 3.0% from 95.5 million metric tons in 2017 to 98.4 million metric tons in 2018, is set to attract further investments, contributing to industry growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The West African oil and gas midstream market exhibit consolidation with major players including Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Eni SPA, Societe Nationale d’Operations Petrolieres de la Cote d’Ivoire (Petroci), and Chevron Corporation. These companies play a pivotal role in shaping the industry’s trajectory through investments, innovations, and strategic collaborations.

