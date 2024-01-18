Japan Waste to Energy Market Investment Opportunities Abound in Rapidly Growing

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Japan Waste to Energy Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Key Companies Covered in the Japan Waste to Energy Market Research are Hitachi Zosen Corp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, JFE Engineering Corporation, TAKUMA Co. Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and among other key market players.

Market Overview:

Japan asserts its dominance in the Waste-to-Energy (WtE) landscape, accounting for over 60% of the Asia-Pacific market share in 2019. The Japanese waste-to-energy market is poised for robust growth, projecting a remarkable CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. This growth is propelled by economic development, industrialization, and a surge in population levels, necessitating innovative solutions to tackle escalating waste generation.

Key Highlights:

Thermal technology emerges as a frontrunner in waste-to-energy solutions, driven by advancements in incineration and gasification technologies. With a substantial surge in waste generation, thermal-based conversion methods are witnessing widespread adoption in Japan.

The market experiences an influx of emerging technologies, such as stoker furnace technologies, offering enhanced electricity generation efficiency and presenting opportunities for market players. These technologies boast advantages like emission-free discharge and effluence problem mitigation.

Key Market Trends:

Thermal Dominance in Waste-to-Energy Conversion:

The proliferation of waste incineration plants is evident, fueled by the overwhelming increase in waste generation and the limited capacity of landfills. Over 1000 incinerators, with 380 dedicated to waste-to-energy, signify Japan’s commitment to thermal-based waste conversion.

Tokyo showcases 21 high-tech incineration facilities, indicative of a modernization wave to improve environmental performance. The emphasis is on minimizing harmful emissions, with a focus on protecting human health and the environment.

Notably, industrial waste takes precedence in electricity generation (17,248 GWh) over municipal waste (1,719 GWh), underscoring its significance as a valuable energy source.

Emission Reduction Strategies:

Waste incineration plants historically emit harmful substances like dioxins, carbon dioxide, sulfur oxide, and nitrogen oxide. Japan addresses these concerns with technologies emphasizing high-efficiency power generation and safe operations.

Innovations such as stocker furnace technology prioritize low-air incineration, targeting high-efficiency power generation, reduced harmful emissions, acidic gas removal, and incinerated ash recycling. The technology employs exhaust cooling, bag filters, and activated coal to mitigate dioxin generation.

Japan’s commitment to emission reduction is evident in its significant carbon dioxide emissions reduction, reaching 1,148.4 million metric tons in 2018.

Competitive Landscape:

The Japanese waste-to-energy market exhibits a moderate level of fragmentation. Key players shaping the industry include Hitachi Zosen Corp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, JFE Engineering Corporation, TAKUMA Co. Ltd, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. These industry leaders contribute to the market’s growth through technological advancements and sustainable waste-to-energy solutions.

