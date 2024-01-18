UK Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market Massive Growth Expected During Forecast Period 2032

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the UK Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Key Companies Covered in the UK Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market Research are Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Zimmer Biomet and among other key market players.

Market Overview:

The minimally invasive surgery devices market in the United Kingdom is projected to achieve a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. The key factors contributing to the growth of the market include the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related and chronic diseases, a rising geriatric population in the country, and technological advancements.

The mounting burden of chronic illnesses, coupled with a growing geriatric population in the United Kingdom, is expected to drive increased demand for minimally invasive surgery devices. For instance, osteoarthritis of the knee affected over 18% of people aged 45 and above in Britain in 2019, leading to a rise in surgeries and contributing to market growth.

Additionally, as per the British Heart Foundation 2020 Factsheet, approximately 7.4 million people are living with heart and circulatory diseases in the United Kingdom as of 2020. This is anticipated to drive market growth as there will be an increased use of minimally invasive surgical devices in managing these diseases. Therefore, due to the aforementioned factors, a surge in demand for minimally invasive surgical devices is expected during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Gastrointestinal Segment to Witness the Fastest Growth:

The gastrointestinal segment, under the application category, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases in various age groups, including the young, adults, and geriatric populations. Gastrointestinal disorders such as dyspepsia, irritable bowel syndrome, and constipation are becoming more prevalent.

Minimally invasive surgery has gained popularity for treating benign gastrointestinal diseases, demonstrating its safety and effectiveness compared to traditional methods. The segment is expected to show significant growth due to the rising rates of gastrointestinal issues. For instance, during 2017-18, about 71,430 people in Britain were admitted to the hospital with constipation, averaging 196 individuals per day, and approximately £162 million was spent by NHS England on treating this condition.

Competitive Landscape:

The minimally invasive surgery devices market in the United Kingdom is consolidated, with only a few key players dominating the market. Major companies such as Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Zimmer Biomet are prominent players in the market.

Market Key Highlights

Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024- 2032)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

