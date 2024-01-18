Alexa
Diplomatic loss of Nauru only turned Taiwanese against China

Envoy to US says China will not succeed in annexing Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/18 15:29
Taiwan representative to the U.S. Alexander Tah-ray Yui. (Presidential Office screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The diplomatic poaching of Nauru only made Taiwanese view China in a bad light, Taiwan representative to the U.S. Alexander Tah-ray Yui (俞大㵢) said on Thursday (Jan. 18).

China has long sought to eradicate the Republic of China and annex Taiwan, but it will only succeed in creating deep resentment among the Taiwanese, Yui said, per CNA. Attempts by Beijing to change the choice of leadership through intimidation and coercion will not be successful, he added.

After Nauru severed ties with Taiwan on Jan. 15, nearly all other diplomatic allies have expressed support for Taiwan through statements, reaffirming stable diplomatic relations, Yui pointed out. Taiwan will engage with allies in good faith and mutual benefit, he said.

Yui added that peace, stability, and security in the Taiwan Strait concern not only Taiwan but also the U.S. and the international community. The U.S. and like-minded countries have echoed calls for China to refrain from using military or economic coercion to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait status quo, he said.

In an op-ed published on Jan. 14, Yui said Taiwan would continue to work with the U.S. and the global community to promote peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. “It is in the best interests of all countries and a shared responsibility between both sides of the Taiwan Strait,” he said.
Taiwan Strait
China
Nauru
Tah-Ray Yui
diplomatic ally

