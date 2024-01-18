Philippine defense secretary rebukes China for criticizing Taiwan congratulatory message

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro lambasted China’s response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s congratulatory message to Taiwan for its presidential election on Jan. 13.

In an X post on Monday (Jan. 15), Marcos said, “On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on his election as Taiwan's next president. We look forward to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead.”

The Chinese foreign ministry responded by accusing Marcos of violating the "one China" principle and the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines. “We suggest President Marcos read more to develop a proper understanding of the ins and outs of the Taiwan question and come to a right conclusion,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning (毛寧) said at a press conference on Tuesday (Jan. 16.)

Mao also said the foreign ministry summoned Philippines Ambassador to China Jaime Florcruz to “lodge serious demarche.”

In a statement on Wednesday (Jan. 17), Teodoro said Mao's comments “stooped to such low and gutter level talk” for insulting the Philippine president and the Southeast Asian nation. He said there should be no surprise “that an agent of a Party and system of government incompatible with our way of life and who routinely spouts State-sanctioned propaganda and disinformation would go that far and that low.”

Mao’s remarks “were on brand,” Teodoro said, adding, “We, and the world, should not expect more.”