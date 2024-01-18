Rolling Stock Market Growth Analysis with Development share and Revenues by 2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “Rolling Stock Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
The industry has experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as researchers utilize various technologies to better comprehend the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This concerted effort aims to advance therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools crucial in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.
Report Ocean, the global rolling stock market is forecasted to reach USD 73 billion by 2022. The market is gaining significant traction as governments and emerging economies invest heavily in railways infrastructure development. China and India, in particular, have allocated substantial budgets to expand their railway networks, supporting the growing number of passengers. However, the high initial investment required for rolling stock procurement and railway infrastructure development may restrain market growth.
The rising demand for rapid transit systems is driving the rolling stock market. Among the product types, the rapid transit segment holds the largest market share, benefiting from investments in high-capacity public transportation systems such as railways and metros. The wagons segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate due to the increasing demand for the transportation of goods, driven by industrialization and the need to transport energy commodities like coal.
In terms of application, the passenger transportation segment dominates the rolling stock market, fueled by the rising demand for low-cost and fast transportation systems driven by population growth and urbanization. The freight segment is also growing significantly due to globalization and thriving import and export activities.
Geographically, Europe currently holds the largest share in the rolling stock market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing government spending on infrastructure development, including railways, and the cost-effectiveness of rail transportation in the region contribute to this growth.
Leading players in the rolling stock market include CRRC Corporation Limited, Alstom SA, Siemens Mobility, Bombardier Transportation, Stadler Rail, Hyundai Rotem, Trinity Industries Inc., CJSC Transmashholding, Wabtec Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Hitachi Railway Systems, GE Transportation, and other prominent players. These companies focus on offering a wide range of products to diversify their portfolios and collaborate with infrastructure development companies to boost sales. Additionally, strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are prevalent in the market.
Market Overview
Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028
Market Size and Forecast, By Segment
By Component
Train Control Systems
Passenger Information Systems
Pantographs
Brakes
Air Conditioning Systems
Axles
Auxiliary Power Systems
Wheel Sets
Gearboxes
Traction Motors
By Locomotive Technology
Conventional Locomotives
Turbocharged Locomotives
Maglev
By Product Type
Locomotives
Diesel Locomotives
Electric Locomotives
Electro-Diesel Locomotives
Rapid Transit
Diesel Multiple Units (DMUS)
Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)
Light Rails/Trams
Subways/Metros
Monorails
Wagons
Others
By Application
Passenger Transportation
Freight
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Stakeholder Benefits:
• This report offers a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2021 to 2031, identifying existing opportunities.
• It provides market research along with insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
• Porter’s five forces analysis evaluates buyer and supplier power, aiding stakeholders in making profit-centric decisions and fortifying their network.
• Detailed segmentation analysis assists in identifying prevalent market opportunities.
• Revenue contributions of major countries within each region to the global market are mapped.
• Market player positioning allows for benchmarking and a clear understanding of their current market standing.
• The report encompasses regional and global trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies in this market.
