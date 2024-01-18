India Electric Vehicle Battery Market Growth, Research Scope, Advance Technology and Innovations by 2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “India Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

The India electric vehicle battery market is experiencing significant growth, projected to grow at a high CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The market is being driven by the increasing penetration of electric vehicles on Indian roads due to the volatile prices of non-renewable fuels and growing concerns over carbon emissions and their environmental impact.

The development of public transport is anticipated to be a key driver for the India electric vehicle battery market. Various state governments are investing significantly in the development of public transport infrastructure and launching electric buses. These initiatives, such as the recent delivery of 90 electric buses to Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) by Karnataka, are expected to increase the adoption of EVs and drive the demand for battery packs.

The high concentration of electric vehicle manufacturers in India is another factor propelling market growth. Leading manufacturers such as Mahindra Electric, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Hero Electric are investing heavily in expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles. These investments are expected to boost the demand for electric vehicle batteries in the coming years.

In terms of vehicle types, the electric auto-rickshaws segment holds the largest market share in the India electric vehicle battery market. E-rickshaws have provided new business opportunities for rickshaw drivers in India, leading to their widespread adoption. The passenger cars segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing production of electric passenger cars.

Geographically, North India dominates the India electric vehicle battery market, driven by the significant number of electric vehicles registered in states like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The demand for electric vehicles is prominent in North India, contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

Key players in the India electric vehicle battery market include Amara Raja Batteries Limited, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd., Tata AutoComp GY Batteries Private Limited, Exide Industries Ltd, Samsung SDI Company Limited, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic India Private Limited, Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd., Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, Maruti Suzuki, and other prominent players. These companies offer a wide range of products to cater to different vehicle types, invest in research and development to improve battery efficiency, and employ competitive strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid

Nickel-Metal Hydride

Solid-State

Others

By Propulsion Type

Battery Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Plug-Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Auto-Rickshaws

Vans/Light Trucks

Medium & Heavy Trucks

Buses

Off-Highway Vehicles

By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India

Key Stakeholder Benefits:

• It provides market research along with insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis evaluates buyer and supplier power, aiding stakeholders in making profit-centric decisions and fortifying their network.

• Detailed segmentation analysis assists in identifying prevalent market opportunities.

• Revenue contributions of major countries within each region to the global market are mapped.

• Market player positioning allows for benchmarking and a clear understanding of their current market standing.

• The report encompasses regional and global trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies in this market.

Strategic Points in the Table of Contents of the Market:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

4. Key Insights

5. Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

6. Global Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

7. North America Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

8. Latin America Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

9. Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2030

10. Asia Pacific Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

11. Middle East & Africa Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

12. Competitive Analysis