United States Tire Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend and Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “United States Tire Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Report Ocean highlights the growth potential of the United States tire market. The market was valued at USD 63.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 99.6 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.8%.

The industry has experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as researchers utilize various technologies to better comprehend the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This concerted effort aims to advance therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools crucial in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

Advancements in tire technology are driving the United States tire market, as brands engage in extensive R&D activities to launch innovative products and gain a competitive edge. For example, Goodyear, a leading US-based tire manufacturer, recently demonstrated a tire produced using 70% sustainable material, targeting environmentally conscious consumers. These initiatives contribute to market growth and sustainability.

Partnerships and collaborations between automobile and tire manufacturers are boosting the overall market growth. Many tire brands have partnerships with auto manufacturers, serving as the official tire suppliers for specific car models. Such collaborations ensure a smooth supply of components during automobile manufacturing and maintain quality standards. Tire manufacturers also tailor their products using specific raw materials to meet the needs of their automobile partners, fostering mutual growth and innovation.

In terms of distribution channels, the United States tire market is segmented into online and offline distributors. The offline distributor segment holds the largest market share, driven by the preference of end-users to buy tires from trusted dealers such as specialty stores of tire brands. However, the online distributor segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Online stores provide easy accessibility to a wide range of products, such as Amazon.com, offering doorstep delivery and convenience to customers, contributing to the growth of the online segment.

Key players in the United States tire market include Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Hankook Tire & Technology, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Yokohama Rubber Company, Hoosier Racing Tire, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., and other prominent manufacturers. The market is highly consolidated among leading multinational tire brands, and competition is intense. These players offer a wide range of products for different types of vehicles, constantly introducing technological advancements to enhance vehicle safety. Strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are common in this market.

In summary, the United States tire market is witnessing accelerated growth, driven by the expanding manufacturing and production industry and the increasing demand for passenger and light vehicles. Advancements in tire technology, partnerships, and collaborations between manufacturers, and the rise of online distribution channels are key factors shaping the market. Leading players continue to innovate and compete in this highly consolidated market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Design

Radial

Bias

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Three Wheelers

Off-The-Road (OTR)

By End-User

OEM

Replacements

By Distribution Channel

Online Distributors

Offline Distributors

