India Disposable Medical Gloves Market Overview by Rising Demands and Scope 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “India Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Report Ocean reveals that the India disposable medical gloves market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

The industry has experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as researchers utilize various technologies to better comprehend the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This concerted effort aims to advance therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools crucial in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

The increasing burden of infectious diseases drives the India disposable medical gloves market. With a lack of proper hygiene and sanitation, India is vulnerable to infectious diseases such as visceral leishmaniasis, dengue fever, malaria, and rabies. Strict guidelines by the government and health organizations require the use of disposable gloves during medical examinations and diagnostic tests to prevent cross-contamination, contributing to market growth.

India’s flourishing medical tourism sector is projected to drive market growth. The country is a top destination for medical tourism due to its advanced healthcare facilities, skilled healthcare professionals, and cost-effectiveness. As a result, the demand for invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures is increasing, fueling the demand for surgical disposable medical gloves and driving overall market growth.

Based on end-users, the India disposable medical gloves market is segmented into hospitals, outpatient/primary care facilities, home-care settings, and others. Hospitals hold the largest market share due to the high number of patients seeking diagnosis and treatment for infectious and chronic diseases. The increasing number of hospital facilities, healthcare investment, and infrastructural development further propel market growth.

In terms of regions, Western India dominates the India disposable medical gloves market, followed by South India. States like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh have high numbers of daily COVID-19 cases, leading to a spike in the demand for disposable medical gloves in these regions.

Key players in the India disposable medical gloves market include Nulife Triple Safety, Dahanu Rubber Gloves Mfg. Co., Primus Gloves (P) Ltd., Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Ramson Health Care Private Limited, Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited, M. S. Surgical, Cellbless Healthcare Private Limited, Gravitech Industries, and other prominent manufacturers.

In summary, the India disposable medical gloves market is experiencing sturdy growth driven by the rising burden of infectious and chronic diseases, increasing demand for surgical procedures, and strict guidelines mandating the use of disposable medical gloves. The market is highly competitive with players focusing on product diversification and expanding production capacity to meet the growing demand.

