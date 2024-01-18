Japan Medical Gloves Market Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “Japan Medical Gloves Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Report Ocean reveals that the Japan medical gloves market was valued at USD 659.8 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.4%, reaching a revenue of around USD 1,907.1 million by 2028.

The industry has experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as researchers utilize various technologies to better comprehend the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This concerted effort aims to advance therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools crucial in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

Growing online sales channels present lucrative growth opportunities in the forecast period. The widespread use of smartphones and the expansion of online platforms enable medical glove manufacturers to reach a wider consumer base. Companies such as Top Glove, Nulife, Cardinal Health, and Nipro offer a variety of products on popular websites like Amazon.com and through their standalone websites, catering to the demand of healthcare facilities. This shift towards online sales is expected to drive market growth.

The demand for nitrile medical gloves is anticipated to drive market growth. Nitrile gloves hold the largest market share among the various raw materials used for medical gloves in Japan. They offer superior chemical resistance, high puncture resistance, durability, and protection against pathogens, body fluids, and chemicals. However, the vinyl rubber segment also represents a substantial share of the market due to its lower cost and protection against skin allergies and reactions.

In terms of end-users, hospitals dominate the Japan medical gloves market due to the surging COVID-19 cases and the increased demand for personal protective equipment, including medical gloves, to protect frontline workers. However, diagnostic centers are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period as the government establishes new diagnostic centers for rapid COVID-19 testing to prevent further outbreaks.

Key players in the Japan medical gloves market include Motorix International Inc., Sansei Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Nippon Chemical Screw Co., Ltd., Asahi Sangyo Co., Ltd., Green Drive Corporation, Urano Kogyo Co., Ltd., ICP Chemicals Co., Ltd., Happy Hands Latex Gloves Ltd., Sanko Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Curex Mediwell LLC, and other prominent manufacturers.

In summary, the Japan medical gloves market is registering impressive growth driven by the increasing burden of infectious and chronic diseases, growing demand for surgical procedures, and the flourishing medical tourism industry. The market is highly competitive, with companies focusing on product diversification, online sales, and improving distribution channels.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Product Type

Examination

Surgical

Chemotherapy

By Form

Powdered

Powder-Free

By Usage

Disposable

Reusable

By Raw Material

Latex

Nitrile Rubber

Vinyl Rubber

Polyisoprene

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

