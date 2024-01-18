France Energy Component Market Analyzing the Impact of Changing Consumer Preferences 2032

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the France Energy Component Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Key Companies Covered in the France Energy Component Market Research are Ballard Power Systems Inc, Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corporation, FuelCell Energy Inc, Powercell Sweden AB, Plug Power Inc and among other key market players.

Market Size and Growth:

The energy component market in France is poised for substantial growth, projected at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) exceeding 10.23% from 2020 to 2025. Under the visionary “Plan Hydrogène,” the French government is strategically investing in hydrogen and energy component technology, earmarking a substantial budget of EUR 100 million in 2019. This plan, initiated in 2019, aims to position France as a global leader in hydrogen technology through a three-pronged approach.

Key Initiatives under “Plan Hydrogène”: The comprehensive plan allocates approximately EUR 100 million to implement the hydrogen deployment strategy across three main pillars. The strategy focuses on developing zero-emission solutions for the transportation sector, with plans to introduce 5,000 light vehicles, 200 heavy vehicles, and 100 hydrogen refueling stations by 2023. Despite these ambitious goals, challenges such as the limited number of refueling stations relative to vehicle production and other supply-demand dynamics have hindered the growth of the energy component market.

Key Features:

Transportation Dominance: In 2019, transportation accounted for the largest share, driven by the increasing adoption of energy component-powered vehicles. The French government, aligned with the European Association’s goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, sees fuel cell technologies, particularly Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC), as instrumental in meeting these targets.

Key Market Trends:

Transportation Sector Supremacy: The transportation sector is expected to continue its dominance, fueled by the government’s emphasis on clean energy in transportation. Significant investment from private entities and organizations involved in fuel cell adoption is propelling the French energy component market forward.

Revolutionary Public Transportation: Pau, in southern France, boasts the world’s most significant hydrogen-fueled Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. Keolis, a major French public transport operator, collaborated on the project, showcasing technical expertise and operational support for the deployment of eight hydrogen-powered BRTs.

Rise in Hydrogen Filling Stations: The plan includes the installation of 100 hydrogen filling stations by 2023, with projections indicating an increase to 400 to 1000 stations by 2028. These stations will cater to diverse mobility needs, from captive fleets and public transportation to heavy-duty vehicles like trucks, trains, and ships.

Competitive Landscape:

The France power module market exhibits moderate fragmentation, with key players such as Ballard Power Systems Inc, Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corporation, FuelCell Energy Inc, Powercell Sweden AB, and Plug Power Inc driving innovation and competition in the sector.

