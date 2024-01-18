Vietnam Solar Energy Market Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application and Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “Vietnam Solar Energy Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

The Vietnam solar energy market is witnessing robust growth and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2022-2028). This growth is primarily driven by the rising government initiatives and programs, such as the National Power Development Master Plan (PDP VII) for 2011-2020 with a vision for 2030.

Investment in solar energy projects is on the rise in Vietnam, driving the growth of the market. The country’s energy demand is expected to increase by over 9% in the next decade as it recovers from the pandemic-induced economic slowdown. The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) estimates that Vietnam will require around US$128.3 billion in investment between 2021 and 2030 to support the growth of its energy industry. Vietnam has surpassed its neighboring countries in terms of installed solar panel capacity in Southeast Asia, with 5 gigawatts (GW) of solar installations by the end of 2019, exceeding the target of 1 GW by 2020.

The Vietnam government’s favorable initiatives are powering the growth of the solar energy market. In its National Power Development Plan (PDP) VII, Vietnam emphasizes renewable energy development and aims to produce 30% of its power from renewable sources by 2030. The government encourages the production of renewable energy while discouraging hydroelectricity. By 2030, Vietnam plans to generate 29% of its electricity from solar, wind, and other renewable sources.

The photovoltaic (PV) systems segment holds the largest share in the Vietnam solar energy market. Vietnam has seen a significant increase in solar PV capacity, surpassing Thailand in installed solar capacity. The growth of PV capacity has contributed to the expansion of the photovoltaic segment in the solar energy market.

Key players in the Vietnam solar energy market include Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation, Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd., Giang Son, Berkeley Energy Commercial & Industrial Solutions, Trina Solar, Yingli Solar, BCG Energy, Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Vivaan Solar, GE Renewable, Siemens Energy, German ASEAN Power, B.Grimm Power Public Co. Ltd., Schletter Group, JA Solar, Sunseap International, Nippon Sheet Glass, Ecoprogetti, Tata Power, Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital, Gulf Energy Development, InfraCo Asia Development, ACWA Power, and other prominent players.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Technology

Photovoltaic Systems

Concentrated Solar Power Systems

By Solar Module

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Cadmium Telluride

Amorphous Silicon Cells

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By End-User Industry

Electricity Generation

Heating

Charging and Lighting

• This report offers a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2021 to 2031, identifying existing opportunities.

