Electric Bus Market, Price, Industry Share, Growth Rate, Upcoming Trends and Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “Electric Bus Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Report Ocean, the global electric bus market was valued at USD 37.0 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach USD 71.2 billion by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The industry has experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as researchers utilize various technologies to better comprehend the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This concerted effort aims to advance therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools crucial in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

The global electric bus market is segmented by battery type, including lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide, lithium-iron-phosphate, and others. The lithium-iron-phosphate segment holds the largest market share due to its durability, longer lifespan, low maintenance, and higher safety. It is also lighter in weight, exerting less pressure on the vehicle body. The excellent thermal and chemical stability of lithium-iron-phosphate batteries makes them favorable for market growth, especially in electric buses.

Based on the length of the bus, the market is segmented into <9 meters, 9-14 meters, and >14 meters. Electric buses with a length of 9-14 meters have the largest market share due to the increased demand for passenger buses in public transportation. Manufacturers are focusing on this length range and launching electric buses within this range, as they offer long-distance capabilities of 125 to 155 miles.

In terms of components, the battery segment holds the largest market share. Battery-powered electric buses are widely used in public transport, and their efficiency is influenced by usage, temperature, and distance traveled. Frequent battery replacements drive the growth of this segment.

The government segment is the largest end-user in the global electric bus market. Governments worldwide are investing in public transportation and decarbonization efforts, providing lucrative growth opportunities for electric buses. For example, the Berlin public transport company recently ordered 90 more electric buses with significant investments in charging infrastructure.

Key players in the global electric bus market include Proterra, BYD Company, AB Volvo, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., Goldstone Infratech Ltd., Ashok Leyland, NFI Group, Lion Electric Company, GreenPower Motor Co., JBM Auto Ltd., Arrival, Blue Bird Corporation, ArcLight Clean Transition, Daimler AG, Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd, King Long United Automotive, New Flyer Industries, VDL GROEP BV, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A., and other prominent players.

Market Overview

Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Share & Forecast, by Segment

By Type

Battery Electric Bus

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Bus

Fuel Cell Electric Bus

By Battery Capacity

Up To 400 Kwh

Above 400 Kwh

By Vehicle Range

Up To 250 KW

Above 250 KW

By Battery Type

Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide

Lithium-Iron-Phosphate

Others

By Length of Bus

<9 Meters

9-14 Meters

14 Meters

By Component

Motor

Battery

Fuel Cell Stacks

Ultra Captivator

Others

By End-User

Private

Government

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Strategic Points in the Table of Contents of the Market:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

4. Key Insights

5. Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

6. Global Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

7. North America Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

8. Latin America Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

9. Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2030

10. Asia Pacific Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

11. Middle East & Africa Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

12. Competitive Analysis