Police respond to damning report on suicide rates among staff

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s police department said it will conduct an investigation into high suicide rates among staff after a report describing structurally inadequate mental health care was released on Wednesday (Jan. 17).

The report, published by Taiwan’s government auditor, said there had been 22 police officer suicides within the past four years, and recommended urgent improvements. The report found the provision of mental health care for police officers was often taken for granted and the police force culture prevented officers from addressing mental health problems.

The police department issued a press release on Wednesday expressing regret at the high suicide rate, and will conduct an investigation into the issue, per CNA. The department added it would continue to promote mental health awareness and care.

The department said it had established a three-tier suicide prevention mechanism that involved “prevention, crisis management, and post-event follow up.” It said it would work to “proactively provide caring and counseling” and see that mental health care referrals were made promptly, while monitoring the efficacy of counseling.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925, or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995 (English and Chinese service available).

Foreign residents can also call the Community Services Center for urgent mental health advice (English and Chinese service available) on 02-2836-8134 during business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday) and on 0932-594-578 after hours.