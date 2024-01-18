Man in northern Taiwan sentenced to 5 years for attempted murder

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu District Court sentenced a man surnamed Lin (林) on Thursday (Jan. 18) for the attempted murder of a man surnamed Chen (陳).

According to the judge’s investigation, Lin claimed he had a debt dispute with Chen, per Liberty Times. On March 4 last year, Lin confronted Chen at a karaoke bar.

Chen did not have money to settle the debt and claimed to have no relation to Lin. Lin then coerced Chen to sign a promissory note and loan document, amounting to NT$920,000 (US$29,117).

Later, Lin drove Chen to Chen’s house to demand NT$920,000 from his parents. Chen’s father called the police, prompting Lin to drive away.

On the same day around 7 a.m., Chen went to a betel nut stand in Hsinchu. Dissatisfied with being forced by Lin to sign the documents, he called Lin.

An argument ensued during the call, and Lin immediately brought four youths armed with knives and pepper spray to the scene. After getting out of the car, Lin heard shouts of someone intending to shoot, so he quickly fled in his car.

Lin later returned to the scene and crashed his vehicle into the stand. One bystander suffered several injuries, including an open jaw fracture and contusions, and was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The judge sentenced Lin to five years and 10 months for conspiring to commit robbery with violence in a public place with weapons and attempted murder. No settlement has been reached so far.